The affects of social distancing on human interactions

Today at 12:34 Western Cape Legislature Covid-19 ad hoc committee want public participation on the local govt's Covid-19 response The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mireille Wenger - provincial legislature ad-hoc committee chair at Western Cape - Government

Mireille pronounced (Mooray) Wenger, Conduct Committee Chairperson Community Safety in the WC

Mireille Wenger - Head Of Ministry at Community Safety

125 125

Today at 12:37 Election of new mayor on Nelson Mandela Bay council agenda The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ntsikelelo Breakfast - School of Security and African Studies at Stellenbosch University

125 125

Today at 12:37 Redhill School Alumni says it will not be silenced on racism and discrimination experienced by former and current students. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mallory Perrett- former student and member of Redhill Alum for Action.

125 125

Today at 12:40 Impact hub CEO cuts salary to assist employees The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lana Lovasic - Co-founder at Impact Hub (JHB)

125 125

Today at 12:41 Redhill addresses claims of Racism leveled against the school. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Joseph Gerassi, Executive Head at Redhill School

125 125

Today at 12:45 Legal Talk: Isiphandla pupil free to return to Christian school The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Maushami Chetty

125 125

Today at 12:45 State capture inquiry on alleged Free State corruption The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:49 Clip: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 12:52 After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some- An activist explains what is happening in Zimbabwe. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Obert Masaraure, President of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers’Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ).

125 125

Today at 12:56 #SAMA26 - Why are people so angry? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lwazi Hadebe- Entertainment Journalist from The Post Officially.

125 125

Today at 13:35 Women's Month - Negotiating your salary The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Anja van Beek - Talent Strategist, Leadership Expert and Executive Coach

125 125

Today at 14:05 What is Facebook doing to prevent fake news, an boycott from advertisers ? The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Aïda Ndiaye - Public Policy Manager, Programs and Campaigns, EMEA

125 125

Today at 14:35 Car Feature - Technical Issues on your car The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine

125 125

Today at 15:52 Interview Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

125 125

Today at 16:53 RASA pleads with restaurants to comply with the law until the law is changed Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA

125 125

Today at 17:20 Will the ANC take heed of Cosatu's threats? Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Ralph Mathekga

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

125 125

Today at 18:39 Cashbuild acquires the Building Company The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild

125 125

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind

125 125