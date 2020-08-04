The affects of social distancing on human interactions

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 12:34
Western Cape Legislature Covid-19 ad hoc committee want public participation on the local govt's Covid-19 response
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mireille Wenger - provincial legislature ad-hoc committee chair at Western Cape - Government
Mireille pronounced (Mooray) Wenger, Conduct Committee Chairperson Community Safety in the WC
Mireille Wenger - Head Of Ministry at Community Safety
Today at 12:37
Election of new mayor on Nelson Mandela Bay council agenda
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast - School of Security and African Studies at Stellenbosch University
Today at 12:37
Redhill School Alumni says it will not be silenced on racism and discrimination experienced by former and current students.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mallory Perrett- former student and member of Redhill Alum for Action.
Today at 12:40
Impact hub CEO cuts salary to assist employees
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lana Lovasic - Co-founder at Impact Hub (JHB)
Today at 12:41
Redhill addresses claims of Racism leveled against the school.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Joseph Gerassi, Executive Head at Redhill School
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk: Isiphandla pupil free to return to Christian school
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty
Today at 12:45
State capture inquiry on alleged Free State corruption
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:49
Clip: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some- An activist explains what is happening in Zimbabwe.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Obert Masaraure, President of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers’Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ).
Today at 12:56
#SAMA26 - Why are people so angry?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lwazi Hadebe- Entertainment Journalist from The Post Officially.
Today at 13:35
Women's Month - Negotiating your salary
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Anja van Beek - Talent Strategist, Leadership Expert and Executive Coach
Today at 14:05
What is Facebook doing to prevent fake news, an boycott from advertisers ?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Aïda Ndiaye - Public Policy Manager, Programs and Campaigns, EMEA
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Technical Issues on your car
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
Today at 15:52
Interview
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:53
RASA pleads with restaurants to comply with the law until the law is changed
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 17:20
Will the ANC take heed of Cosatu's threats?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ralph Mathekga
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Cashbuild acquires the Building Company
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – macro geopolitical and economic trends
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
