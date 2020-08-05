Political activist speaks out

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:05
Lebanon explosion rocks capital city Beirut
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mr Kabalan Frangieh- Ambassador of Lebanon in South Africa
Today at 12:10
numbers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
Lebanon Explosion: Journalist in Beirut tells us what is happening on the ground.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jihan Kaisi- Journalist based in Beirut
Today at 12:12
BAT court case begins
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 12:15
VPASA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Asanda Gcoyi - CEO at The Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA
Today at 12:15
Explainer: Where are we now? Have we reached the peak?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at WITS
Today at 12:23
WC lifestyle audits
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Cameron Dugmore - Communications Convener at National Planning Commission
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 12:27
Beirut explosion - what happened
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:27
Covid-19 corruption: ANC NEC embarrassed by allegations, says public outrage is justified
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pule Mabe- ANC National Spokesperson
Today at 12:37
SANPUD call for local support & funding to reduce the harms related to drug use (exacerbated by COVID-19)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Angela MacBride, Chief Executive Officer of the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs
Today at 12:37
South Africans losing faith in President Cyril Ramaphosa's handling of Covid-19 - report
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Andrea Rademeyer- Ask Afrika CEO and founder.
Today at 12:40
Could the liquor ban be lifted soon?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kurt Moore - CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
Today at 12:45
Light SA Red to illuminate CT in an effort to highlight the plight of local event & entertainment industry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shariff Baker - chair at Technical Production Services Association (TPSA)
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: news round-up & how events can successfully be hosted online
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
SCA tells government to respond to FITA's bid for appeal on tobacco ban by Friday
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni- Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman
Today at 12:56
SA's national parks open for stayovers from next week
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Reynold Thakhuli- SAN Parks National Spokesperson
Today at 18:13
JSE results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Liberty results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Could we ever forget this pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Shapeshifter - The story of Afrika Tikkun
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Lubner - Group CEO at Afrika Tikkun
Latest Local
Listeners united in condemnation songs on ANC's response to corruption claims The ANC’s national executive committee says it is deeply embarrassed and outraged by the COVID corruption allegations. 5 August 2020 11:18 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Health Minister Zweli Mkhize gives COVID-19 update Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is delivering an update on the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 5 August 2020 7:43 AM
COVID-19 UPDATE: 69.8% recovery rate as SA records 345 new deaths The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 521,318. There were 4,456 new infections. Gauteng has 183,090 infections to date. 4 August 2020 10:26 PM
'Ramaphosa as chair of AU needs to speak out against what is happening in Zim' MDC Alliance treasurer general Senator David Coltart says he is concerned by the silence by South Africa and SADC. 5 August 2020 9:15 AM
'ANC in trouble with corruption and public needs criminal justice to take place' Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee reflects on the major corruption scandals involving the governing party. 5 August 2020 7:32 AM
Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA 'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein. 4 August 2020 6:49 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
Cashbuild acquires Pepkor's building company for just over R1b 'We still believe in the future of the economy' - CEO Werner de Jager explains why Cashbuild is taking on debt to clinch the deal. 4 August 2020 7:39 PM
Negotiating your salary: 'You need to come prepared' Azania Mosaka speaks to talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek on how to go about having the conversation. 4 August 2020 3:23 PM
'Verify that the institution you want to study at is registered and accredited' Independent Institute of Education's Nola Payne unpacks factors pupils should consider when deciding on a tertiary institution. 4 August 2020 12:40 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss... 5 August 2020 11:17 AM
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
South Africa tour to West Indies on hold indefinitely Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said last week they were hopeful of hosting South Africa in September for either... 3 August 2020 11:40 AM
[#SAMA26MustFall] Are the awards still a big deal? Mandy Wiener speaks to The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe to get his take as #SAMA26MustFall trends. 4 August 2020 2:05 PM
[WATCH] Karens are not happy by negative use of their names Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Adrenaline junkie 73-year-old grandpa jumps off cliff into water Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:44 AM
COVID-19 UPDATE: 69.8% recovery rate as SA records 345 new deaths The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 521,318. There were 4,456 new infections. Gauteng has 183,090 infections to date. 4 August 2020 10:26 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
Climate Consciousness: This Wits professor has Earth's interests at heart Scientists are stepping into the political arena to persuade politicians to take decisions that will save us from climate change. 3 August 2020 7:00 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
Political activist speaks out

Political activist speaks out

5 August 2020 10:25 AM

Zimbabwean activist, Fadzayi Mahere, speaks out after her arrest and release last week and her continued fight for a better Zimbabwe. 


South African Human Rights Commission celebrates 25 years

5 August 2020 11:06 AM

How relevant is the SAHRC in contemporary South Africa? What does their track record look like in handling cases of human rights violations? Clements host CEO of the commission, Tseliso Thipanyane. 

What is expected of SADC in the Zimbabwe political unrest

5 August 2020 10:34 AM

Prof Gilbert Khadiagala explains what needs to happen going forward with South Africa playing a central role in the Zimbabwe conflict. 

#702Openline

5 August 2020 10:22 AM
Health and Wellness- our unhealthy relationship with alcohol

4 August 2020 12:01 PM

Janet Gourand from World Without Wine talks to us about the effect of the lockdown on our drinking habits. She also introduces the Spring Sober Challenge to run in September this year. 

World of Work- factors matrics need to consider when planning their future

4 August 2020 11:34 AM

Clement speaks to Nola Payne from the Independent Institute of Education, about some of the decisions they need to make when thinking about their future. COVID19 has disrupted some of their plans for the year and it is important to look forward to what their future holds.

The affects of social distancing on human interactions

4 August 2020 11:08 AM

COVID19 social distancing has reduced interactions between individuals in order to slow down the spread of the virus bu how has this new norm changed the way we interact with one another? David Dickinson, Professor of Sociology, explains the consequences. 

Eskom to go after former execs

4 August 2020 11:03 AM

Clement speaks to former acting CEO Matshela Koko about Eskom's case against him, something he says he knows nothing about. Chris Yelland provides analysis on the situation. Sam Mkokeli Spokesperson for the Dept of Public Enterprise.

#702Openline

4 August 2020 10:10 AM
Has COVID19 looting revived ANC factions?

3 August 2020 11:25 AM

Clement speaks to News24 and Sunday Times political reporters Tshidi Madia and Sthembile Cele about the ANC factions and how that, coupled with recent corruption, will affect the party in upcoming local elections

Listeners united in condemnation songs on ANC's response to corruption claims

Local

'ANC in trouble with corruption and public needs criminal justice to take place'

Politics

'Ramaphosa as chair of AU needs to speak out against what is happening in Zim'

Politics

Calls for Zim activists to push for reform mounts, despite govt opposition

5 August 2020 11:40 AM

'Cost of tobacco ban outweighs benefit'-Industry challenges ban in WC High Court

5 August 2020 11:11 AM

Utter devastation as toll from Beirut monster blast tops 100

5 August 2020 10:30 AM

