Listeners' Choice- Producing a Radio Show

How do radio shows get to the airwaves? Clement speaks to producers and veteran presenters, Dan Moyane and Bruce Whitfield, about what it takes to get a radio show to air.
Clement helps listeners deal with problematic mother-in-laws including tackling issues of prejudice and discrimination.LISTEN TO PODCAST
How relevant is the SAHRC in contemporary South Africa? What does their track record look like in handling cases of human rights violations? Clements host CEO of the commission, Tseliso Thipanyane.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Gilbert Khadiagala explains what needs to happen going forward with South Africa playing a central role in the Zimbabwe conflict.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Zimbabwean activist, Fadzayi Mahere, speaks out after her arrest and release last week and her continued fight for a better Zimbabwe.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Janet Gourand from World Without Wine talks to us about the effect of the lockdown on our drinking habits. She also introduces the Spring Sober Challenge to run in September this year.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Nola Payne from the Independent Institute of Education, about some of the decisions they need to make when thinking about their future. COVID19 has disrupted some of their plans for the year and it is important to look forward to what their future holds.LISTEN TO PODCAST
COVID19 social distancing has reduced interactions between individuals in order to slow down the spread of the virus bu how has this new norm changed the way we interact with one another? David Dickinson, Professor of Sociology, explains the consequences.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to former acting CEO Matshela Koko about Eskom's case against him, something he says he knows nothing about. Chris Yelland provides analysis on the situation. Sam Mkokeli Spokesperson for the Dept of Public Enterprise.LISTEN TO PODCAST