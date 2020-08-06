Hanging Out With Clement

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:16
EWN: Mkhize visits KZN ahead of the peak in Covid-19 cases
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:20
Gift of the Givers turns 28
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
Today at 15:45
Alcohol ban has made Joburg road safer
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Simon Zwane
Today at 15:52
What happened to the DA's investigation into Zille's tweets
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
James de Villiers
Today at 16:10
Impact of Covid-19 on healthcare workers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof Priscilla Reddy, the lead researcher on the study
Today at 16:45
SA needs better food price controls to protect the poor
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ihsaan Bassier
Today at 16:52
Facebook removes Trump campaign’s misleading coronavirus video
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tebogo Ditshego, Media specialist and CEO of Ditshego Media
Today at 17:20
Acting Gauteng Health Mec Mamabolo meets officals, unions over PPE for workers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport
Today at 18:09
MTN interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 18:39
Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) will challenge the alcohol ban in court and former Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson has joined them
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Whitey Basson - Former CEO at Shoprite
Today at 19:08
At last, some good news as citrus sector expects record export season to the US
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justin Chadwick - CEO at Citrus Growers Association
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How was the National Youth Development Agency board picked? DA's Luyolo Mphithi says many candidates who had applied and had the requisite qualifications were left out of the process. 6 August 2020 2:06 PM
Mother of baby girl swapped with a boy at hospital relates her anguish The Department of Health has asked for her details to investigate the case and a report may be available today. 6 August 2020 12:27 PM
UPDATE: Recovery rate surpasses 70% as SA records 414 new deaths The number of national recoveries so far is 377,266, which translates to a recovery rate of 71%. Gauteng has 129,375 recoveries. 5 August 2020 10:54 PM
View all Local
SA concerned about what is happening in Zim will send help if needed - Dirco Naledi Pandor's spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says the minister has been in conversation with Zimbabwean officials on the matter. 6 August 2020 12:44 PM
'Structures and systems of our economy still largely reflect the apartheid era' Clement Manyathela chats to the longest-serving minister since 1994 Jeff Radebe in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 6 August 2020 11:52 AM
Some Life Esidimeni claimants have not received payment, state says it paid all Attorney Ulrich Roux says if the government didn't agree with the award granted, it should have appealed. 6 August 2020 8:40 AM
View all Politics
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong' Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'. 5 August 2020 7:53 PM
View all Business
'Let's use less stigmatising terminology when we communicate about COVID-19' Employment relations expert Gawie Cillié suggests managers create a psychological safe space to avoid bullying in the workplace. 5 August 2020 4:43 PM
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
Exploring how women can show up authentically with resilience and strength Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush takes listeners behind the scenes on what builds a strong personal brand. 5 August 2020 3:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
The return of the Majors - a special day for golf It was 382 days ago when Shane Lowry lifted “The Claret Jug” as the Champion Golfer of the Year. This was, without the world knowi... 6 August 2020 11:55 AM
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss... 5 August 2020 11:17 AM
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dad teaching son how to drive leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 August 2020 9:03 AM
[VIDEO] Bride taking wedding photos minutes before Beirut explosion Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 August 2020 9:02 AM
[#SAMA26MustFall] Are the awards still a big deal? Mandy Wiener speaks to The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe to get his take as #SAMA26MustFall trends. 4 August 2020 2:05 PM
View all Entertainment
'It was like an earthquake,' says Lebanon Ambassador to South Africa Jihan Kaisi, a journalist based in Beirut, says this tragedy has added to the economic and COVID-19 pandemic crisis in the country... 5 August 2020 1:53 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
Climate Consciousness: This Wits professor has Earth's interests at heart Scientists are stepping into the political arena to persuade politicians to take decisions that will save us from climate change. 3 August 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Hanging Out With Clement

Hanging Out With Clement

6 August 2020 11:13 AM

Clement is joined by Former Minister Jeff Radebe, in this week’s profile feature


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Across the Desk Listener's Edition

6 August 2020 12:04 PM

Clement celebrates our 1st month anniversary of the Clement Manyathela Show by bringing our most loyal listeners to share what has been on their minds!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

6 August 2020 10:37 AM

Clement takes a call from a Johannesburg mother who needs answers after having her child swapped at Tambo Memorial Hospital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's The Tea- nightmare mother-in-law

5 August 2020 12:02 PM

Clement helps listeners deal with problematic mother-in-laws including tackling issues of prejudice and discrimination. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listeners' Choice- Producing a Radio Show

5 August 2020 11:46 AM

How do radio shows get to the airwaves? Clement speaks to producers and veteran presenters, Dan Moyane and Bruce Whitfield, about what it takes to get a radio show to air.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African Human Rights Commission celebrates 25 years

5 August 2020 11:06 AM

How relevant is the SAHRC in contemporary South Africa? What does their track record look like in handling cases of human rights violations? Clements host CEO of the commission, Tseliso Thipanyane. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is expected of SADC in the Zimbabwe political unrest

5 August 2020 10:34 AM

Prof Gilbert Khadiagala explains what needs to happen going forward with South Africa playing a central role in the Zimbabwe conflict. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Political activist speaks out

5 August 2020 10:25 AM

Zimbabwean activist, Fadzayi Mahere, speaks out after her arrest and release last week and her continued fight for a better Zimbabwe. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

5 August 2020 10:22 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness- our unhealthy relationship with alcohol

4 August 2020 12:01 PM

Janet Gourand from World Without Wine talks to us about the effect of the lockdown on our drinking habits. She also introduces the Spring Sober Challenge to run in September this year. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SA concerned about what is happening in Zim will send help if needed - Dirco

Politics

'Structures and systems of our economy still largely reflect the apartheid era'

Politics

Some Life Esidimeni claimants have not received payment, state says it paid all

Politics

EWN Highlights

Zondo dismisses bid by former FS official to postpone state capture appearance

6 August 2020 2:15 PM

Mkhize welcomes suspension of Northdale Hospital officials over patient's death

6 August 2020 1:32 PM

Talks still need to take place on Zim assistance, says Dirco

6 August 2020 1:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA