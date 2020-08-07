Today at 10:45 Send the kids back to school Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Prof Mignon McCulloch - Chairperson of South African Paediatric Association (SAPA) and Paediatrician at Red Cross Hospital

Today at 11:05 Relationships focus- Overcoming individual baggage to form a successful partnership The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Tracy Jacobs Ziman

Today at 11:05 Teaching Entrepreneurship-Gap Coffee Company Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Wayne Farrel

Today at 11:45 INTERVIEW Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 12:05 Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola announces anti-corruption initiatives The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Chrispin Phiri - Department of Justice Spokesperson.

Today at 12:10 ronald lamola The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Crispin Phiri - Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice

Today at 12:10 Lawson Naidoo | It's time for a single agency model to fight corruption. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC

Today at 12:15 Breaking News: Members of Hawks and CI initialize a take down operation at OR Tambo International Airport. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks spokesperson

Today at 12:23 william bird The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa

Today at 12:23 Women and black people occupy only a few seats at the JSE table- PWC Report The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Andréas Horak, PwC Directors in the People & Organisation division.

Today at 12:27 doug coltart The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Doug Coltart

Douglas Coltart

Today at 12:27 Black empowerment lobby group to haul banks to Equality Court. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Adil Nchabeleng- Transform RSA president

Today at 12:28 SAPS makes gruesome discovery & recover 19 guns in Putfontein The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Brigadier Mathapelo Peters

Today at 12:37 Judgment in tobacco sale ban matter between BATSA, Cogta has been reserved- [Incl AUDIO] The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:37 merle The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Merle Mansfield, Programme Director of the Zero Dropout Campaign.

Today at 12:41 Joburg wakes up to extreme cold weather: How long will it last. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Puseletso Mofokeng From the SA Weather Services-

Today at 12:45 The rise & fall of Ellen de Generes The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Phumlani S. Langa - Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press

Today at 12:45 Entertainment Wrap: What to expect this coming weekend. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lwazi Hadebe- Entertainment Journalist from The Post Officially.

Today at 12:52 The week that was with glen bownes The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Glenn Bownes - Chief sub-editor at News24

Today at 12:52 Midday Report celebrates all women team for Women's day. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:56 Brent Lindeque helps us spread good news!!! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

