The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 10:45
Send the kids back to school
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch - Chairperson of South African Paediatric Association (SAPA) and Paediatrician at Red Cross Hospital
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch - Chairperson of South African Paediatric Association (SAPA) and Paediatrician at Red Cross Hospital
125
Today at 11:05
Relationships focus- Overcoming individual baggage to form a successful partnership
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tracy Jacobs Ziman
Guests
Tracy Jacobs Ziman
125
Today at 11:05
Teaching Entrepreneurship-Gap Coffee Company
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wayne Farrel
Guests
Wayne Farrel
125
Today at 11:45
INTERVIEW
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 12:05
Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola announces anti-corruption initiatives
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Chrispin Phiri - Department of Justice Spokesperson.
Guests
Chrispin Phiri - Department of Justice Spokesperson.
125
Today at 12:10
ronald lamola
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Crispin Phiri - Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice
Guests
Crispin Phiri - Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice
125
Today at 12:10
Lawson Naidoo | It's time for a single agency model to fight corruption.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC
Guests
Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC
125
Today at 12:15
Breaking News: Members of Hawks and CI initialize a take down operation at OR Tambo International Airport.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks spokesperson
Guests
Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks spokesperson
125
Today at 12:23
william bird
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
125
Today at 12:23
Women and black people occupy only a few seats at the JSE table- PWC Report
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Andréas Horak, PwC Directors in the People & Organisation division.
Guests
Andréas Horak, PwC Directors in the People & Organisation division.
125
Today at 12:27
doug coltart
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Doug Coltart
Douglas Coltart
Guests
Doug Coltart
Douglas Coltart
125
Today at 12:27
Black empowerment lobby group to haul banks to Equality Court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Adil Nchabeleng- Transform RSA president
Guests
Adil Nchabeleng- Transform RSA president
125
Today at 12:28
SAPS makes gruesome discovery & recover 19 guns in Putfontein
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brigadier Mathapelo Peters
Guests
Brigadier Mathapelo Peters
125
Today at 12:37
Judgment in tobacco sale ban matter between BATSA, Cogta has been reserved- [Incl AUDIO]
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:37
merle
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Merle Mansfield, Programme Director of the Zero Dropout Campaign.
Guests
Merle Mansfield, Programme Director of the Zero Dropout Campaign.
125
Today at 12:41
Joburg wakes up to extreme cold weather: How long will it last.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Puseletso Mofokeng From the SA Weather Services-
Guests
Puseletso Mofokeng From the SA Weather Services-
125
Today at 12:45
The rise & fall of Ellen de Generes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press
125
Today at 12:45
Entertainment Wrap: What to expect this coming weekend.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lwazi Hadebe- Entertainment Journalist from The Post Officially.
Guests
Lwazi Hadebe- Entertainment Journalist from The Post Officially.
125
Today at 12:52
The week that was with glen bownes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Glenn Bownes - Chief sub-editor at News24
Guests
Glenn Bownes - Chief sub-editor at News24
125
Today at 12:52
Midday Report celebrates all women team for Women's day.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:56
Brent Lindeque helps us spread good news!!!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up