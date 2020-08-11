Assessing the role of universities during the COVID19 pandemic

Aubrey chats to UP Vice-Chancellor Tawana Kupe about the role of universities during the pandemic and how institutions will be forced to reimagine themselves post COVID19.
Aubrey talks to Head Dietician at Vitality Terry Harris about the importance of nutrition during the COVID19 pandemicLISTEN TO PODCAST
Aubrey is joined by Partner and head of insurance litigation at Webber Wenzel Maria Philippides about insurance companies failing to pay out on business interruption claims.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Aubrey speaks to Secretary of Information Nick Mangwana and Human Rights Lawyer Nqobizitha Mlilo about the meeting President Ramaphosa’s envoys had with Emmerson Mnangagwa. The Zimbabwean government denies there is any crisis in the countryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Aubrey takes tributes on the passing of broadcasting veteran, Bob Mabena. He speaks to icons DJ Fresh, Isaac Phaahla and Mabena’s former station manager Ravi Naidoo.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Anant Singh | founder of the Kuhluka MovementLISTEN TO PODCAST
Colonel Katlego Mogale | Spokesperson at HawksLISTEN TO PODCAST
Risenga Maluleke – General and Head of Stats SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Relationship and intimacy coach, Tracy Jacobs Ziman, helps us navigate the journey to successful realtionships when we bring our own issues, upbringings, cultures and experiences.LISTEN TO PODCAST