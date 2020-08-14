Update on Bulelani Qholani case

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:37
Unemployed Graduates Movement march today to the Union Buildings
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stembiso Shandu
Today at 12:37
Femicide in South Africa – an interview with Nechama Brodie
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Nechama Brodie has worked as a multi-media journalist, editor, producer and publisher for nearly
Today at 12:40
SA Rugby: Blitzboks regroup with an eye on the Olympics
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Neil Powell
Today at 12:41
Insurgents affiliated to Islamic State once again took control of the strategic port town of Mocimboa da Praia in northern Mozambique.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Peter Fabricius- Foreign affairs journalist.
Today at 12:45
Right of reply: Western Cape to develop legislation for CCTV camera law - Vumacom responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ricky Croock, Vumacam CEO
Ricky Croock - Tactical Operations Manager at Css
Today at 12:45
Africa marks six months today since COVID-19 was first detected on the continent.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Mary Stephen, Technical Officer at the WHO Regional office for Africa
Today at 12:52
The news week that was: Tanya Farber
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tanya Farber - Journalist: Times Live / Sunday Times at Times Media Group
Tanya Farber - Journalist And Author at Freelancer
Today at 12:52
#LightRedSA meets with the Minister
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sharif Baker- LIght SA Red Spokesperson.
Today at 12:56
Brent Lindeque helps us spread good news!!!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Trendy non-alcoholic drinks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johannes Le Roux - Director and Founder at The Duchess
Today at 18:42
PLAY CLIPS: ARY1 - Martin Raubenheimer - 0'41" and ARY2 - Nick Taliakis - 0'45"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Update on Bulelani Qholani case

Update on Bulelani Qholani case

14 August 2020 10:32 AM

Clement speaks to the SAHRC's Chris Nissen and spokesperson for the Department of Human Settlements, Yonela Diko, about the ongoing matter including the City of Cape Town removing Bulelani Qholani from a structure he allegedly occupied illegally in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. 


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Relationships focus- Entanglements with friends

14 August 2020 11:51 AM

Is a 'friends with benefits' arrangement always a good idea? What are the power dynamics involved in such relationships? Dr Elna Rudolph helps Clement and listeners understand the complexities and why communication is key between all parties. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Launch of Cooking with Clement

14 August 2020 11:11 AM

Clement commits to learning how to cook. The Lazy Makoti kicks off our new monthly feature which sees Clement embark on a culinary journey with the end goal of preparing a Christmas meal in December. Listeners can follow the journey using the hashtag #CookingWithClement. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Across the Desk with Clement- 702 presenters'edition

13 August 2020 12:09 PM

Clement in conversation with Azania Mosaka and Bongani Bingwa about collegiality, men calling women their heroes and how they deal with nasty messages from 702 listeners.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging out with Clement- Dr Rebecca Malope

13 August 2020 11:18 AM

Clement spends time with the legendary, Dr Rebecca Malope, to talk life, love, music and what wakes her up in the morning!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

13 August 2020 10:12 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's the Tea- Friends who brag

12 August 2020 11:41 AM

Clement and the listeners speak about their friends who brag incessantly. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listeners'Choice- Lobola and traditions

12 August 2020 11:36 AM

A listener emailed the show asking if it is bad luck for lobola to be conducted without certain traditions fulfilled. Clement speaks to culture consultant Mbuso Khoza who explains how certain traditions and cultures have evolved over time. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Healing Hour

12 August 2020 11:15 AM

Clement and his brother share stories of their childhood and growing up in poverty. Clement invites listeners to share their stories of poverty and how they have healed over time, and how they pledge to help others who may find themselves in similar situations. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

12 August 2020 10:13 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

