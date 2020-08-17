Family Matters- Living with an Addict

Hayden Knibbs helps us through the difficult conversations we need to have if living with a family member who suffers from addiction.
Nomvula Mokonyane and Clement in a no-holds-barred interview, ranging from her early life in politics, to her scandals while in office and later her testimony at the Zondo CommissionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Is a 'friends with benefits' arrangement always a good idea? What are the power dynamics involved in such relationships? Dr Elna Rudolph helps Clement and listeners understand the complexities and why communication is key between all parties.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement commits to learning how to cook. The Lazy Makoti kicks off our new monthly feature which sees Clement embark on a culinary journey with the end goal of preparing a Christmas meal in December. Listeners can follow the journey using the hashtag #CookingWithClement.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to the SAHRC's Chris Nissen and spokesperson for the Department of Human Settlements, Yonela Diko, about the ongoing matter including the City of Cape Town removing Bulelani Qholani from a structure he allegedly occupied illegally in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement in conversation with Azania Mosaka and Bongani Bingwa about collegiality, men calling women their heroes and how they deal with nasty messages from 702 listeners.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement spends time with the legendary, Dr Rebecca Malope, to talk life, love, music and what wakes her up in the morning!LISTEN TO PODCAST