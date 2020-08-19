A look towards the upcoming US elections

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
702 FYI
Today at 15:45
EWN: PP visits Bara Hospital
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:53
Rights Commission to incur wrath of angry black FNB clients who allege discrimination
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Prof Bongani Majola - Chairperson at South African Human Rights Commission
Today at 16:10
Private schools ask for Covid-19 relief as parents struggle to pay fees
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Mandla Mthembu
Today at 16:20
SIU to probe Gauteng and EC PPE tenders
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:52
Wine industry has seen a bloodbath of jobs, alcohol ban being lifted too late
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Dr Theo de Jager, Chairperson: Board of Director of Southern African Agri Initiative
Today at 17:11
NHI panel discussion: What are the lessons of COVID-19 for NHI
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Nicholas Crisp, Public health consultant with the department of Health
Today at 18:09
Business rescue filings soar
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Three months of payment holidays to cost consumers an additional R20.7 billion in debt
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Benay Sager - Chief Operating Officer at Debtbusters
Today at 18:48
Curro releases results and ramps up online learning
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Epic Battle Royale between Apple Google and Fortnite
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Bank fraud and parking pay machines
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: From winning a reality TV show to starting e-health platform Guidepost
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Graham Rowe - CEO and Co-Founder at Guidepost
