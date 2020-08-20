Across the Desk with Clement

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:27
Dischem being found guilty of price fixing of masks during the pandemic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Hassan - former Co-Director at Ndifuna Ukwazi
Today at 12:27
Joburg to implement credit controls again.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jolidee Matongo - COJ Finance MMC
Today at 12:34
Outcry at King David Mowbray club renewal lease of R1000pm - Ndifuna Ukwazi responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mandisa Shandu - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Mandisa Shandu
Today at 12:37
Acting CSA president speaks
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Beresford Williams - President at Western Province Cricket
Today at 12:37
Data breach at Experian, 24 million South Africans’ personal information exposed
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine.
Today at 12:40
SA bill to ban smoking in public areas being finalised - NCAS responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Sharon Nyatsanza - Project & Communications Manager at National Council Against Smoking
Today at 12:41
CLIP: US election 2020: Obama launches blistering attack on Trump's 'reality show' presidency
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
Tech talk: WASPA stops Unwanted SMS marketing & subscription spam
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:45
US elections: We get an update on the latest and how important Kamala Harris is for Joe Biden's campaign...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr David Monyae is Co-Director of the UJCI. An international relations and foreign policy expert.
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Ster Kinekor will reopen cinemas at the end of August – here’s what to expect
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ryan Williams - Ster Kinekor CEO
Today at 12:56
Elaine signs to Columbia Records
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lwazi Hadebe- Entertainment Journalist from The Post Officially.
Today at 15:45
Kamala Harris accepts vice presidential nod
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr. Vashna Jagarnath - Academic And Historian at ...
Today at 16:10
Wits scientists reflect on climate factors in pandemic
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bob Scholes - Professor of Systems Ecology at the Global Change Institute at Wits University
Today at 16:20
Gamers demand Fortnite African server as 'unplayable’ ping hits SA hard
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bahiyya Khan
Today at 16:45
Discovery Insure
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 17:11
CCMA experiencing more traffic with companies retrenching
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 18:09
Standard Bank hangs on to its dividend while half-year earnings plummet by more than 40%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
Side Hustle Masterclass launched and what other side hustles may emerge from this insane lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - Founder at NicHarry
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Buying or renting during a pandemic hit property market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 491,441 as SA records 3,916 new COVID-19 cases The number of national recoveries so far is 491,441, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 167,812 recoveries. 19 August 2020 11:11 PM
Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler. 19 August 2020 8:46 PM
Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler. 19 August 2020 8:46 PM
View all Local
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys). 19 August 2020 7:42 PM
'We have a right to know that deputy president is capable to fulfill his duties' According to News24, David Mabuza's office insists that he is acting on advice from his doctor. 19 August 2020 1:26 PM
'We have a right to know that deputy president is capable to fulfill his duties' According to News24, David Mabuza's office insists that he is acting on advice from his doctor. 19 August 2020 1:26 PM
View all Politics
Epic, Apple and Google, who is the bad guy? You be the judge and consider the potential arguments and outcomes 19 August 2020 7:15 PM
Epic, Apple and Google, who is the bad guy? You be the judge and consider the potential arguments and outcomes 19 August 2020 7:15 PM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
View all Business
'If you leave relationships unattended for too long they die' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses how family relationships have changed due to lockdown. 19 August 2020 4:11 PM
John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702 Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Perlman is going to become a keystone of 702's refreshed approach to talk radio. 19 August 2020 7:42 AM
John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702 Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Perlman is going to become a keystone of 702’s refreshed approach to talk radio. 19 August 2020 7:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
View all Sport
Lovestruck teenager writes 100 letters for girl he met in park Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2020 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Parents hilariously move in with adult child and mess his place up Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2020 9:07 AM
[WATCH] Parents hilariously move in with adult child and mess his place up Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2020 9:07 AM
View all Entertainment
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Across the Desk with Clement

Across the Desk with Clement

20 August 2020 12:21 PM

In this week's edition, Clement hosts comedians Conrad Koch and Simi Areff and we cover various issues, including the country's current political climate.


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Hanging out with Clement- PJ Powers

20 August 2020 11:23 AM

Clement spends time with the formidable PJ Powers as we look back at her 40 year career and look forward to her busy future. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702openline

20 August 2020 10:20 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's The Tea- asking for money in relationships

19 August 2020 12:01 PM

This week, listener’s engage and weigh up on when is the right or appropriate time for one to ask their partners for money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MKMVA criticize Ramaphosa and ANC leadership

19 August 2020 11:41 AM

Clement is joined by MKMVA President Kebby Maphatsoe on the veteran’s association’s disappointment with the factions within the ANC

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

LISTENERS' CHOICE- Ghost stories

19 August 2020 11:41 AM

Clement chats to Phoenix Paranormal South Africa’s investigator, Wynand van Zyl about the existence of ghosts

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A look towards the upcoming US elections

19 August 2020 11:16 AM

Clement chats to The Guardian’s David Smith and US Journalist Kenichi Serino about the upcoming US elections and what we should make of the speeches given at the Democratic National Convention.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

19 August 2020 10:12 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of Work- How embracing equality leads to a company’s growth during hard economic times

18 August 2020 12:19 PM

Clement is joined by Colleen Larsen who unpacks how equality can lead to a company’s growth during hard economic times 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Influence: The Documentary: Looking at the rise and fall of Bell Pottinger

18 August 2020 12:19 PM

Clement is in conversation with filmmakers and journalists Richard Poplak and Diana Neille about the launch of a documentary film charting the rise and fall of the infamous London-based PR firm Bell Pottinger

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

We hope court process will be concluded and give us clarity on Gumede - ANC KZN

Local

'I always knew I am innocent, am suing my accusers,' says Bridgette Motsepe

Local

I have never stolen money, when they accuse us, we will fight back - Ian Khama

Politics

EWN Highlights

Do you think you were affected by Experian data breach? Here’s what to do

20 August 2020 12:15 PM

City Power: Alex residents have to wait even longer to have their power restored

20 August 2020 11:42 AM

Govt yet to responded to SABC’s plea for R1.5bn COVID-19 funding

20 August 2020 11:35 AM

