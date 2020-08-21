702openline

Clement chats to CEE Commissioner Dr Annelie Gildenhys and COO of Business Solutions John Botha about the CEE report that shows that transformation has been slow in South African workplaces.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In this week's edition, Clement hosts comedians Conrad Koch and Simi Areff and we cover various issues, including the country's current political climate.
Clement spends time with the formidable PJ Powers as we look back at her 40 year career and look forward to her busy future.
This week, listener's engage and weigh up on when is the right or appropriate time for one to ask their partners for money
Clement is joined by MKMVA President Kebby Maphatsoe on the veteran's association's disappointment with the factions within the ANC
Clement chats to Phoenix Paranormal South Africa's investigator, Wynand van Zyl about the existence of ghosts
Clement chats to The Guardian's David Smith and US Journalist Kenichi Serino about the upcoming US elections and what we should make of the speeches given at the Democratic National Convention.