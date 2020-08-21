Culoe De Song clarifies the lyrics of his hit song "Webaba"

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela Show thumb 2020 1500 x 1500 Clement Manyathela Show thumb 2020 1500 x 1500
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Relationships feature- coming out to your partner
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Stephen Laverick
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Cape of Good Hope
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keano Jeru Fernande aka KNO - South African Hip Hop artist
Today at 11:45
Table Mountain Cableway Re-Opens
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:15
Cost shock for Cape Covid Homeless Camp
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Herron - Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Brett Herron
Brett Herron - Mayco Member For Transport And Urban Development at City of Cape Town
Brett Herron
Today at 12:27
Why Open Secrets have complained to the Chief Justice about Judges Willie Seriti and Hendrick Musi
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Holden
Paul Holden - Author, And Researcher at Co-Author
Today at 12:40
The Haze Club to challenge proposed Cannabis bill - they say Leaked Bill will negatively affect economy and medical use
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Neil Lidell - Director at The Haze Club
Today at 12:45
Did Joe Biden succeed in making his case at the DNC 2020?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kenichi Serino
Kenichi Serino - Editor at Global Press Journal
KENICHI SERINO
Today at 12:52
The news week that was with Quinton Mtyala
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Quinton Mtyala, - Deputy editor at Cape Argus
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No load shedding is expected this weekend, says Eskom The power utility says three generation units have been recovered overnight. 21 August 2020 10:29 AM
'Compromised info in data breach can land in hands of fraudsters' Information Regulator 's advocate Collen Weapond says a data breach needs to be reported as soon as possible. 21 August 2020 7:43 AM
UPDATE: SA has 497,169 recoveries as COVID-19 cases reach almost 600,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 599,940. Gauteng has 169,299 recoveries. There were 3,880 new infections. 20 August 2020 11:22 PM
View all Local
White men still hold top executive positions - Commission for Employment Equity Dr Annelie Gildehuys reflects on the commission's recent report on equality and transformation in the workplace. 21 August 2020 11:18 AM
[LISTEN] 'The morals and ethics of the ANC are very twisted' Political analyst Xolani Dube reflects on the deployment of former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature. 20 August 2020 4:22 PM
I have never stolen money, when they accuse us, we will fight back - Ian Khama The former Botswana president says he will take legal action against those who accused him of money laundering. 20 August 2020 7:26 AM
View all Politics
Oppenheimer family pours millions into lifeline for horse racing industry 'They're huge stakeholders in racing. It's in their DNA.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Racing Association director. 20 August 2020 7:34 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
Standard Bank reports 44% plunge in profits, but full-year dividend possible It's been the toughest 6 months in living memory, but Standard Bank has 'lots of cushion' says CEO Sim Tshabalala. 20 August 2020 6:48 PM
View all Business
PJ Powers talks music, activism and the significance of 31 May 1982 Clement Manyathela chats to South African music legend PJ Powers in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 20 August 2020 12:28 PM
Debt relief measures for consumers struggling to repay debt Struggling to repay debt? Here's how to manage your debt during the Covid-19 pandemic. 20 August 2020 7:00 AM
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Pet rabbits running on top of owner's heads while they sleep goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 August 2020 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Funny sketch on struggles freelancers face before getting paid Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 August 2020 8:22 AM
PJ Powers talks music, activism and the significance of 31 May 1982 Clement Manyathela chats to South African music legend PJ Powers in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 20 August 2020 12:28 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA has 497,169 recoveries as COVID-19 cases reach almost 600,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 599,940. Gauteng has 169,299 recoveries. There were 3,880 new infections. 20 August 2020 11:22 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
View all Africa
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Culoe De Song clarifies the lyrics of his hit song "Webaba"

Culoe De Song clarifies the lyrics of his hit song "Webaba"

21 August 2020 10:26 AM


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Decolonizing the internet

21 August 2020 11:16 AM

Clement is joined by Eliphas Nyomogo from the Goethe Institut and Digital Publisher Nobantu Modise about the perceptions and representation of black people on the internet.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA companies still struggling with equity

21 August 2020 10:57 AM

Clement chats to CEE Commissioner Dr Annelie Gildenhys and COO of Business Solutions John Botha about the CEE report that shows that transformation has been slow in South African workplaces.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

21 August 2020 10:19 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Across the Desk with Clement

20 August 2020 12:21 PM

In this week's edition, Clement hosts comedians Conrad Koch and Simi Areff and we cover various issues, including the country's current political climate.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging out with Clement- PJ Powers

20 August 2020 11:23 AM

Clement spends time with the formidable PJ Powers as we look back at her 40 year career and look forward to her busy future. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702openline

20 August 2020 10:20 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's The Tea- asking for money in relationships

19 August 2020 12:01 PM

This week, listener’s engage and weigh up on when is the right or appropriate time for one to ask their partners for money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MKMVA criticize Ramaphosa and ANC leadership

19 August 2020 11:41 AM

Clement is joined by MKMVA President Kebby Maphatsoe on the veteran’s association’s disappointment with the factions within the ANC

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

LISTENERS' CHOICE- Ghost stories

19 August 2020 11:41 AM

Clement chats to Phoenix Paranormal South Africa’s investigator, Wynand van Zyl about the existence of ghosts

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Compromised info in data breach can land in hands of fraudsters'

Local

No load shedding is expected this weekend, says Eskom

Local

'Defence minister, if you have any conscience please resign,' says 702 listener

White men still hold top executive positions - Commission for Employment Equity

Politics

EWN Highlights

2 SANDF soldiers and 2 SA border officials arrested by Lesotho police

21 August 2020 11:03 AM

Golden Arrow Bus Services pleads with authorities to help deal with bus attacks

21 August 2020 10:09 AM

Independence of office of Auditor-General must be protected, say candidates

21 August 2020 10:05 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA