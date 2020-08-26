Listeners Choice- Sex work and COVID19

Today at 15:16 EWN : COSATU reporting back from its CEC Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN

Today at 15:20 Fita settles tobacco court case with government Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni- Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman

Today at 15:45 Western Cape High Court interdicts the City from carrying out anymore evictions and demolitions during the lockdown period Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Sherylle Daas, Legal Resources Centre regional director of the Cape Town office

Today at 15:53 What young people have to say about race and inequality in South Africa Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Kira Erwin Senior researcher, Durban University of Technology

Today at 16:10 COSATU wants to go on Strike in October Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Mike Shingange

Today at 16:20 Prosecutorial offence for fake news Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Emma Sadlier, social media law expert

Today at 16:53 The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande holds media briefing on level 2 plans for post school education &training systems Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Bonga Dlulane - Reporter at EWN

Today at 17:11 Eskom board a no show at SCOPA Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at ...

Today at 18:09 Nedbank looses its number two and recovers from the effects of Covid-19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners

Today at 18:39 B4SA disappointed at latest UIF TERS shutdown The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Robert Legh - Chair of the working group on Labour at Business for SA (B4SA)

Today at 18:48 Pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram says Covid-19 is leading to weak demand The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Hall - CEO at Adcock Ingram

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - Future of Mining The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Follow up about the elderly woman who was approached by a fraudster while she was paying for mall parking at pay machine The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

