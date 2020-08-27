Hanging out with Clement - Leanne Manas

Clement hangs out with veteran broadcaster, Leanne Manas, in a profile interview showcasing her broadcasting career, her Lebanese heritage and her unusual taste in music.
Clement spends time with journalist, Pontsho Pilane and writer and activist, Paballo Chauke, as we discuss the politics of food and the plight of domestic workers in contemporary South Africa.
A listener, T, wants to know why older relatives insist on asking when the babies are coming...
Clement speaks to SWEAT about the impact of COVID19 on the sex work industry. In response to a listener's email, he also speaks to a sex worker, Connie, about her experiences.
We ask listeners about times when their professionalism at work has had to be set aside to display compassion towards someone else. What is the difference between ethics and professionalism and is it ever ok to leave professionalism at the door to be ethical instead?
Clement speaks to the Restaurant Association and the Liquor traders association about the fake news surrounding a new alcohol ban. What are some of the logistics involved in responsible alcohol consumption and stock supplying?
Clement is joined by GP Dr Marlin McKay about the physical effects of loneliness and isolation
Clement speaks to Director in the employment department at ENS Africa, Audrey Johnson about office romance and what company policies say.