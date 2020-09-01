Jessie Duarte on ANC NEC outcomes

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:37
Covid-19 vaccine trials
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Linda - Gail Bekker - Head Of The Desmond Tutu Hiv Centre at UCT
Dr Linda-Gail Bekker - Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
Today at 12:37
The Constitutional Court is hearing from the Centre for Child Law - which argues a father should have the right to register the birth of his child.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:38
What is the situation of migrants during the COVID-19 national lockdown - SAHRC responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Nissen
Rev. Chris Nissen - Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission
Today at 12:40
Legal Talk: Athaan banning battle in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty
Maushami Chetty - CEO and founder at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:41
Public smoking could become a thing of the past in Cape Town.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Councillor Zahid Badroodien, a member of the mayoral committee for community services and health
Today at 12:45
Zim journalist Hopewell Chin'ono 'unwell' in infamous Chikurubi prison AND SA to send another envoy to Zim.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nqaba Matshazi - Journlaist Based in Zimbabwe.
Today at 12:45
City working towards a smoke-free environment
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:52
More places in Joburg open: Zoo, libraries, theaters..
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
MMC Margaret Arnolds Community Development MMC
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:56
Spring Day? When is spring actually coming? Climate change and weather patterns...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor Bob Scholes, Climate change expert
Today at 15:16
EWN: Zikalala In Mthwalume
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:20
Eskom warns of more loashedding as power generating units go down
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 16:40
Explainer: What it means for power generation units to be down
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jan Oberholzer
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Old Mutual interim financial results are severely affected by Covid-19 and the group prepares itself worsening mortality claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Iain Williamson - CEO at Old Mutual
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Socio-Political Commentator at Africa Issues
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it Works - An unusual idea for saving the economy, inspired by Elon Musk
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bevan Jones - CEO at African Source Markets
