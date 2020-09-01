Health and Wellness: Recovering from COVID19

Today at 12:37 Covid-19 vaccine trials The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Prof Linda - Gail Bekker - Head Of The Desmond Tutu Hiv Centre at UCT

Dr Linda-Gail Bekker - Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

Today at 12:37 The Constitutional Court is hearing from the Centre for Child Law - which argues a father should have the right to register the birth of his child. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter

Today at 12:38 What is the situation of migrants during the COVID-19 national lockdown - SAHRC responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Chris Nissen

Rev. Chris Nissen - Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission

Today at 12:40 Legal Talk: Athaan banning battle in court The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Maushami Chetty

Maushami Chetty - CEO and founder at Aarya Legal

Today at 12:41 Public smoking could become a thing of the past in Cape Town. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Councillor Zahid Badroodien, a member of the mayoral committee for community services and health

Today at 12:45 Zim journalist Hopewell Chin'ono 'unwell' in infamous Chikurubi prison AND SA to send another envoy to Zim. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Nqaba Matshazi - Journlaist Based in Zimbabwe.

Today at 12:45 City working towards a smoke-free environment The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Zahid Badroodien

Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town

Today at 12:52 More places in Joburg open: Zoo, libraries, theaters.. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

MMC Margaret Arnolds Community Development MMC

Today at 12:52 Africa Report with JJ Cornish The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

JJ Cornish

Today at 12:56 Spring Day? When is spring actually coming? Climate change and weather patterns... The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Professor Bob Scholes, Climate change expert

Today at 15:16 EWN: Zikalala In Mthwalume Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Nkosikhona Duma

Today at 15:20 Eskom warns of more loashedding as power generating units go down Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...

Today at 16:40 Explainer: What it means for power generation units to be down Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Jan Oberholzer

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

Today at 18:39 Old Mutual interim financial results are severely affected by Covid-19 and the group prepares itself worsening mortality claims The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Iain Williamson - CEO at Old Mutual

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Adetunji Omotola - Socio-Political Commentator at Africa Issues

