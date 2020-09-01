Health and Wellness: Recovering from COVID19

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:37
Covid-19 vaccine trials
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Linda - Gail Bekker - Head Of The Desmond Tutu Hiv Centre at UCT
Dr Linda-Gail Bekker - Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
Today at 12:37
The Constitutional Court is hearing from the Centre for Child Law - which argues a father should have the right to register the birth of his child.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:38
What is the situation of migrants during the COVID-19 national lockdown - SAHRC responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Nissen
Rev. Chris Nissen - Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission
Today at 12:40
Legal Talk: Athaan banning battle in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty
Maushami Chetty - CEO and founder at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:41
Public smoking could become a thing of the past in Cape Town.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Councillor Zahid Badroodien, a member of the mayoral committee for community services and health
Today at 12:45
Zim journalist Hopewell Chin'ono 'unwell' in infamous Chikurubi prison AND SA to send another envoy to Zim.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nqaba Matshazi - Journlaist Based in Zimbabwe.
Today at 12:45
City working towards a smoke-free environment
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:52
More places in Joburg open: Zoo, libraries, theaters..
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
MMC Margaret Arnolds Community Development MMC
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:56
Spring Day? When is spring actually coming? Climate change and weather patterns...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor Bob Scholes, Climate change expert
Today at 15:16
EWN: Zikalala In Mthwalume
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:20
Eskom warns of more loashedding as power generating units go down
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 16:40
Explainer: What it means for power generation units to be down
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jan Oberholzer
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Old Mutual interim financial results are severely affected by Covid-19 and the group prepares itself worsening mortality claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Iain Williamson - CEO at Old Mutual
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Socio-Political Commentator at Africa Issues
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it Works - An unusual idea for saving the economy, inspired by Elon Musk
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bevan Jones - CEO at African Source Markets
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Listeners recall incidents when throwing water at passersby ruined Spring Day As we enter Spring Day many callers to The Clement Manyathela Show tell of different ways to celebrate the new season. 1 September 2020 11:58 AM
Tafelberg judgment vindicates calls for more equal city, say activists The Western Cape High Court handed down judgment on Monday as it set aside the sale of the Tafelberg property in Sea Point to a pr... 1 September 2020 11:20 AM
Stage 2 loadshedding will return from 12 pm until 10 pm, says Eskom The power utility in a statement said it has suffered multiple unit breakdowns hence the return of power cuts. 1 September 2020 6:53 AM
'ANC members accused of corruption need to step aside until they are cleared' Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte reflects on the party's NEC meeting that took place over the weekend. 1 September 2020 11:07 AM
'White-owned firms understand BBBEE better than those who must benefit from it' GetBiz founder Andile Ntingi speaks on the failures of transformational policies in South Africa. 1 September 2020 8:05 AM
ANC needs to move towards disclosure of funding for party campaigns - Friedman Political analyst Steven Friedman weighs in on the handling of corruption in South Africa and the role of the ANC. 31 August 2020 6:52 PM
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 31 August 2020 8:19 PM
ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19 The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH. 31 August 2020 7:42 PM
Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group. 31 August 2020 6:43 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process' CSA in major power play as annual general meeting hangs in the balance. 31 August 2020 2:46 PM
Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive' Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious... 31 August 2020 2:45 PM
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house. 30 August 2020 8:39 PM
[WATCH] Waste reclaimers crashing into each other in traffic goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2020 8:40 AM
[WATCH] Man draws driveway racetracks for a kid who always rides on his driveway Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2020 8:39 AM
Woman's McDonalds food kept in box for 24 years still looks relatively fresh Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2020 8:36 AM
UPDATE: SA recoveries surpass 540,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 540,923, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 182,466 recoverie... 31 August 2020 9:54 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
Health and Wellness: Recovering from COVID19

Health and Wellness: Recovering from COVID19

1 September 2020 12:12 PM

Clement talks to Nutritional Therapist Nicci Robertson about finding your way back to healthy habits after COVID19


Medical students share COVID19 experiences

1 September 2020 12:13 PM

Clement chats to Nursing student Moleboheng Goliath and final year medics Victor Masilela and Tshegofatso Ubisi about balancing the act between studies and being on the frontline during the pandemic

World of Work : Companies Managing COVID19 risks

1 September 2020 12:13 PM

Clement chats to Lawyer Sinal Govender and COO of Howler Steve Cuzen about how companies can manage COVID19 risks at their business premises.

Jessie Duarte on ANC NEC outcomes

1 September 2020 10:56 AM

Clement chats to the ANC Deputy Secretary General, Jessie Duarte about the ANC NEC briefing on the structure’s meeting outcomes

#702Openline

1 September 2020 10:11 AM
The role of Traditional medicine and its policies in contemporary SA

1 September 2020 9:05 AM
Herman Mashaba on Action SA

31 August 2020 11:05 AM

Clement and Herman Mashaba discuss the recently launched Action SA and some of its key policies that will govern the new political party.

What happened at the ANC NEC?

31 August 2020 10:37 AM

Clement speaks to ANC veteran, Siphiwe Nyanda, to get an inside view into the ANC meeting held at the weekend. And also spoke to Frans Baleni. 

#702OpenLine

31 August 2020 10:08 AM
Relationships focus- Age differences in relationships

28 August 2020 12:09 PM

Clement chats to Cacey Blake, who is a counsellor, about the power dynamic between partners that have a substantial age gap in a relationship.

Edenvale woman critical in hospital after being dragged behind hijacked car

1 September 2020 12:15 PM

Suspect arrested in EC in connection with Nomvuzo Atoli's murder in Philippi

1 September 2020 12:03 PM

Treasury says SABC, Sapo asked for financial support

1 September 2020 11:44 AM

