Restaurants warned against breaking the rules

702 FYI
Today at 11:32
#RideWithMe
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- cyber cheating
The Clement Manyathela Show
125
Today at 11:45
Trend spotting with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
125
Today at 12:05
Clip: John Moodey has announced tearfully that he is resigning from the Democratic Alliance.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
125
Today at 12:07
John Moodey resigns from the Democratic Alliance.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mike Moriarty- Democratic Alliance Chief Whip in Gauteng Provincial Legislature
Guests
Mike Moriarty- Democratic Alliance Chief Whip in Gauteng Provincial Legislature
125
Today at 12:10
Analysis: John Moodey becomes the fourth person to leave the Democratic Alliance- is The party crumbling?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ongama Mtimka- Political Analyst
Guests
Ongama Mtimka- Political Analyst
125
Today at 12:12
MP Bongani Bongo - will he stay or go?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nomfanelo Cota - spokesperson at ANC caucus
Guests
Nomfanelo Cota - spokesperson at ANC caucus
125
Today at 12:15
John Moodley abandons battle for DA federal leadership position
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Moodley - Gauteng Provincial lawyer at Democratic Alliance
Guests
John Moodley - Gauteng Provincial lawyer at Democratic Alliance
125
Today at 12:15
AUDITOR-GENERAL OF SOUTH AFRICA TO BRIEF THE MEDIA ON THE COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS AUDIT.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:23
Spate of murders in Umzumbe municipality - mayor responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Londolo Zungu - Mayor at Umzumbe municipality
Guests
Londolo Zungu - Mayor at Umzumbe municipality
125
Today at 12:23
MEC Maile reflects on key challenges experienced by municipalities during COVID-19 and presents an update on government’s support across municipalities.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ayanda Nyathi - EWN Reporter
Guests
Ayanda Nyathi - EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:27
Is the ANC changing its position on farm murders? ISS responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme
Gareth Newham
Gareth Newham, Head of Governance at Institute for Security Studies
Guests
Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme
Gareth Newham
Gareth Newham, Head of Governance at Institute for Security Studies
125
Today at 12:27
POLICE MINISTER VISITS KZN FARM MURDER SITE: A prominent KwaZulu-Natal farmer and his wife were brutally killed on their farm in Normandien on Saturday night.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:34
Restaurants not following compliance guidelines - Tourism Department responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Blessing Manale - Spokesperson at Department of Tourism
Guests
Blessing Manale - Spokesperson at Department of Tourism
125
Today at 12:37
RASA on local restaurants not following compliance guideline
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Wendy Alberts
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Wendy Alberts
125
Today at 12:45
on the development of the Space Infrastructure Hub
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Val Munsami - Deputy Director General at Department Of Science And Technology
Dr Valanathan Munsami
Guests
Dr Val Munsami - Deputy Director General at Department Of Science And Technology
Dr Valanathan Munsami
125
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Dow Jones index
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: How a four month battle with RCS was resolved
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Bongiwe Kunene's life in banking
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa
Guests
Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa
125
No Items to show
