What's the Tea- cyber cheating

A listener reached out with concerns about her husband's cyber infidelity. Has Facebook become the new frontier for cheating?
Clement speaks to Tshepo Moloi, from the Stockfella App as well as Andrew Lukhele from the National Stockvel Association, about the evolution of Stokvels in 2020. Do they still occupy the same space as they have over generations?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to policing expert, Eldred de Klerk, clinical psychologist, Dr Henk Swanepoel and Siya Khumalo who previously served in the military, about the long-term psychological impact of military training and deployment. Is there enough mental health support being offered?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to the spokesperson for the Tourism Minister, Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota, about restaurants who are seen to be breaking level 2 lockdown rules. Wendy Alberts from the Restaurant Association responds to calls for compliance within the sector.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to Nursing student Moleboheng Goliath and final year medics Victor Masilela and Tshegofatso Ubisi about balancing the act between studies and being on the frontline during the pandemicLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to Lawyer Sinal Govender and COO of Howler Steve Cuzen about how companies can manage COVID19 risks at their business premises.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement talks to Nutritional Therapist Nicci Robertson about finding your way back to healthy habits after COVID19LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to the ANC Deputy Secretary General, Jessie Duarte about the ANC NEC briefing on the structure’s meeting outcomesLISTEN TO PODCAST