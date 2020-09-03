Across the Desk- with Jono and Tshego

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:37
Farm murders are a threat to food security and could not be seen as a normal crime - FF plus contends
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pieter Groenewald
Today at 12:37
Mkhwebane, Sars to square off (again), this time in ConCourt
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 12:40
Education project Phepha uFunde is launched to assist teachers with Covid-19 school challenges
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof. Mary Metcalfe
Prof Mary Metcalfe - Senior Research Associate at the University of Johannesburg at Wits University
Prof Mary Metcalfe
Today at 12:41
Third officer linked to Nathaniel Julies appears in court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: SA launches free Covid-19 contact tracing app
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:45
Ailing journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and activist Jacob Ngarivhume finally granted bail
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Doug Coltart - Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Ban the Bag: Greenpeace Africa implores the public to comment on plastic regulations.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Angelo Louw, Plastics Lead for Greenpeace Africa
Today at 12:56
Tennis Update: Naomi Osaka sails into US Open 3rd round
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bruce Davidson- Tennis Analyst and Promoter
Today at 15:10
EWN: Nomvula Mokonyane returns to Zondo commission
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:16
EWN: Public protector's powers extend to taxpayer information
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 18:09
Short term insurer, Santam;s finances reeling from the effects from hard lock down claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Truworths results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Mark - CEO at Truworths
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - I just agreed to take a retrenchment package. What must I do?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Pivot. What does it mean, how to do it.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
'There is no faith in government hence entrepreneurs subscribe to corruption' Callers debate the auditor-general's findings that illegal payments were made during the distribution of the TERs fund. 3 September 2020 11:16 AM
Stage 4 loadshedding today and power cuts to last for rest of week, says Eskom The power utility says load shedding will begin at 8 am and is expected to last until 10 pm. 3 September 2020 6:51 AM
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 553,456 as COVID-19 cases breach 630,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 630,595. There were 2,336 new infections. Gauteng has 211,157 cases to date. 2 September 2020 9:42 PM
View all Local
DA praises its leaders, then denigrates them when they leave - Somadoda Fikeni Political analyst reflects on the resignation of John Moodey and what that means for the party. 3 September 2020 7:28 AM
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in. 2 September 2020 7:33 PM
AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement What happens now? Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on The Money Show. 2 September 2020 6:54 PM
View all Politics
How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index 2 September 2020 7:47 PM
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on case study of guest house owner whose investments equal outstanding bond amount. 2 September 2020 7:12 PM
'Small businesses need grants, not loans. They don't need more debt' Small Business Institute CEO John Dludlu says compliance can be sorted at a later stage but now let's save livelihoods. 2 September 2020 6:08 PM
View all Business
At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe The Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend takes us down memory lane on #Hanging out with Clement. 3 September 2020 11:56 AM
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 31 August 2020 8:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
This is a very strong statement cricket players have put out - Stuart Hess Thirty contracted cricket players have written a letter expressing their concerns over Cricket South Africa's governance crisis. 2 September 2020 1:31 PM
'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process' CSA in major power play as annual general meeting hangs in the balance. 31 August 2020 2:46 PM
Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive' Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious... 31 August 2020 2:45 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] David Blain flying using only helium balloons goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 September 2020 7:58 AM
[WATCH] Bear charging towards hikers at Glacier National Park goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 September 2020 7:58 AM
[WATCH] Plane drops red retardant over nearly burning house Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2020 8:37 AM
View all Entertainment
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Across the Desk- with Jono and Tshego

Across the Desk- with Jono and Tshego

3 September 2020 12:13 PM

Clement is joined by 702 contributors Jonathan ‘Khabazela’ Fairbairn and Tshego Modisane as they reflect on cultural appropriation and songs they grew up to.


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Hanging out with Clement: Lucas Radebe

3 September 2020 11:10 AM

Clement hangs out with Former Bafana Bafana and Leeds United Captain, Lucas Radebe about his life and success in football.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

3 September 2020 10:11 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's the Tea- cyber cheating

2 September 2020 12:47 PM

A listener reached out with concerns about her husband's cyber infidelity. Has Facebook become the new frontier for cheating?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listeners' Choice- the role of Stokvels in 2020

2 September 2020 11:42 AM

Clement speaks to Tshepo Moloi, from the Stockfella App as well as Andrew Lukhele from the National Stockvel Association, about the evolution of Stokvels in 2020. Do they still occupy the same space as they have over generations? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychological trauma experienced by SANDF and SAPS

2 September 2020 11:12 AM

Clement speaks to policing expert, Eldred de Klerk, clinical psychologist, Dr Henk Swanepoel and Siya Khumalo who previously served in the military, about the long-term psychological impact of military training and deployment. Is there enough mental health support being offered?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurants warned against breaking the rules

2 September 2020 10:23 AM

Clement speaks to the spokesperson for the Tourism Minister, Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota, about restaurants who are seen to be breaking level 2 lockdown rules. Wendy Alberts from the Restaurant Association responds to calls for compliance within the sector. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

2 September 2020 10:06 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical students share COVID19 experiences

1 September 2020 12:13 PM

Clement chats to Nursing student Moleboheng Goliath and final year medics Victor Masilela and Tshegofatso Ubisi about balancing the act between studies and being on the frontline during the pandemic

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of Work : Companies Managing COVID19 risks

1 September 2020 12:13 PM

Clement chats to Lawyer Sinal Govender and COO of Howler Steve Cuzen about how companies can manage COVID19 risks at their business premises.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'There is no faith in government hence entrepreneurs subscribe to corruption'

Local

Stage 4 loadshedding today and power cuts to last for rest of week, says Eskom

Local

DA praises its leaders, then denigrates them when they leave - Somadoda Fikeni

Politics

Only a few pupils unable to return to school, Motshekga tells MPs

3 September 2020 12:24 PM

Gauteng municipalities struggling to attract skilled senior managers – Maile

3 September 2020 11:49 AM

Zikalala's uMthwalume visit is meaningless, says IFP

3 September 2020 11:25 AM

