Across the Desk- with Jono and Tshego

Today at 12:37 Farm murders are a threat to food security and could not be seen as a normal crime - FF plus contends The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Pieter Groenewald

125 125

Today at 12:37 Mkhwebane, Sars to square off (again), this time in ConCourt The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist

125 125

Today at 12:40 Education project Phepha uFunde is launched to assist teachers with Covid-19 school challenges The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof. Mary Metcalfe

Prof Mary Metcalfe - Senior Research Associate at the University of Johannesburg at Wits University

Prof Mary Metcalfe

125 125

Today at 12:41 Third officer linked to Nathaniel Julies appears in court The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:45 Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: SA launches free Covid-19 contact tracing app The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable

125 125

Today at 12:45 Ailing journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and activist Jacob Ngarivhume finally granted bail The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Doug Coltart - Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights

125 125

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 12:52 Ban the Bag: Greenpeace Africa implores the public to comment on plastic regulations. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Angelo Louw, Plastics Lead for Greenpeace Africa

125 125

Today at 12:56 Tennis Update: Naomi Osaka sails into US Open 3rd round The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Bruce Davidson- Tennis Analyst and Promoter

125 125

Today at 15:10 EWN: Nomvula Mokonyane returns to Zondo commission Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane

125 125

Today at 15:16 EWN: Public protector's powers extend to taxpayer information Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 18:09 Short term insurer, Santam;s finances reeling from the effects from hard lock down claims The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

125 125

Today at 18:39 Truworths results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Michael Mark - CEO at Truworths

125 125

Today at 19:18 Personal Finance Feature - I just agreed to take a retrenchment package. What must I do? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

125 125