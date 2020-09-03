Across the Desk- with Jono and Tshego

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:37
Farm murders are a threat to food security and could not be seen as a normal crime - FF plus contends
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Pieter Groenewald
Today at 12:37
Mkhwebane, Sars to square off (again), this time in ConCourt
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 12:40
Education project Phepha uFunde is launched to assist teachers with Covid-19 school challenges
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Prof. Mary Metcalfe
Prof Mary Metcalfe - Senior Research Associate at the University of Johannesburg at Wits University
Prof Mary Metcalfe
Prof. Mary Metcalfe
Prof Mary Metcalfe - Senior Research Associate at the University of Johannesburg at Wits University
Prof Mary Metcalfe
Today at 12:41
Third officer linked to Nathaniel Julies appears in court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: SA launches free Covid-19 contact tracing app
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:45
Ailing journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and activist Jacob Ngarivhume finally granted bail
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Doug Coltart - Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Ban the Bag: Greenpeace Africa implores the public to comment on plastic regulations.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Angelo Louw, Plastics Lead for Greenpeace Africa
Today at 12:56
Tennis Update: Naomi Osaka sails into US Open 3rd round
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Bruce Davidson- Tennis Analyst and Promoter
Today at 15:10
EWN: Nomvula Mokonyane returns to Zondo commission
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:16
EWN: Public protector's powers extend to taxpayer information
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 18:09
Short term insurer, Santam;s finances reeling from the effects from hard lock down claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Truworths results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Michael Mark - CEO at Truworths
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - I just agreed to take a retrenchment package. What must I do?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Pivot. What does it mean, how to do it.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
