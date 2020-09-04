The role of protests and social movement

Are protests still relevant in contemporary South Africa? How has the mode of protesting evolved with the times? Clement speaks to researchers Liz Lancaster and Thato Masiangoake.
Nicolette Mashile, financial advisor, gives us tips on how to be financially successful within our partnerships and relationships.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to government spokesperson, Nick Mangwana, about his government's plan to compensate white farmers. Brian Kakago joins us to provide some analysis.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by 702 contributors Jonathan ‘Khabazela’ Fairbairn and Tshego Modisane as they reflect on cultural appropriation and songs they grew up to.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement hangs out with Former Bafana Bafana and Leeds United Captain, Lucas Radebe about his life and success in football.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A listener reached out with concerns about her husband's cyber infidelity. Has Facebook become the new frontier for cheating?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Tshepo Moloi, from the Stockfella App as well as Andrew Lukhele from the National Stockvel Association, about the evolution of Stokvels in 2020. Do they still occupy the same space as they have over generations?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to policing expert, Eldred de Klerk, clinical psychologist, Dr Henk Swanepoel and Siya Khumalo who previously served in the military, about the long-term psychological impact of military training and deployment. Is there enough mental health support being offered?LISTEN TO PODCAST