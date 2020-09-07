Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:08
The history of corruption in SA
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Lead from the Future: How to Turn Visionary Thinking Into Breakthrough Growth by Mark W. Johnson  and Josh Suskewicz  
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays : Thandi Ntuli, Jazz artist on pennies and sense
Guests
Thandi Ntuli - Jazz musician at ...
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
It’s a very thorough policy that looks at the various drivers - Gwen Ngwenya Democratic Alliance head of policy Gwen Ngwenya says it's difficult to build wealth when you don’t have income. 7 September 2020 5:30 PM
SAHRC to meet Clicks and those involved in the hair advertisement Commissioner Andre Gaum says they want to understand the measures taken by Clicks to guard against such acts in the future. 7 September 2020 5:02 PM
Matona was asked to recuse himself at Eskom board meeting and suspended - report Tshediso Matona says he discovered for the first time the resolution of the board that ended with him being suspended. 7 September 2020 4:56 PM
De Lille in letter instructed officials to push Beitbridge fence tender - SIU Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the report also found that a contractor was predetermined therefore the process was irregular. 7 September 2020 7:36 AM
Competition Tribunal to prosecute two firms for COVID-19 irregular PPE pricing Cartels division manager Makgale Mohlala explains why the commission is going after these companies. 4 September 2020 2:13 PM
Zimbabwe adamant that black farmers won't be evicted via land compensation plan Information Secretary Nick Mangwana and constitutional lawyer Brian Kakago reflect on the country compensating white farmers. 4 September 2020 11:19 AM
Eskom escalates load shedding to stage 2 The utility said level one load shedding would then resume at 8 o'clock tomorrow morning. 7 September 2020 4:15 PM
Pioneer Foods is recalling only one batch of grape juice - Wendy Knowler The journalist says consumers will be worried by the thought of this glass passing down your throat or, even worse, that of your c... 7 September 2020 1:38 PM
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show. 3 September 2020 7:42 PM
I'd love to be known for creating music that makes people happy - Siya Charles The composer and arranger says as artists they are quite communal so when they are isolated during lockdown it stifles creativity. 6 September 2020 3:32 PM
Mpumalanga SAPS search for suspect who fatally shot actress Thandeka Mdeliswa Best known for her lead role in the SABC 1 popular drama series Ikani, Thandeka Mdeliswa was shot in what her family described as... 6 September 2020 2:17 PM
The song 'Sober' was given to me by the creative gods - Graeme Watkins The musician says being a songwriter who has been in the collective all his life and now doing it all alone is a very daunting tas... 4 September 2020 3:38 PM
Sundowns win third successive PSL title Kaizer Chiefs' silverware drought continues after they drew 1-1 with Baroka FC, finishing in second spot. 5 September 2020 6:32 PM
When a club is sold it must retain its name, area and history - Mike Ntombela Former player Eric Tinkler says the way Bidvest Wits sale unfolded is disgraceful especially the treatment of staff and players. 5 September 2020 3:32 PM
At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe The Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend takes us down memory lane on #Hanging out with Clement. 3 September 2020 11:56 AM
[WATCH] Boy explaining to his father why he doesn't smile for pics goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2020 8:34 AM
[VIDEO] Scary moment as student gets robbed during a Zoom class Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Man makes funny plea with City Council to rename boneless chicken wings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 September 2020 8:28 AM
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 563,891 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 638,517. There were 1,633 new infections. There were 16,367 new tests conduct... 6 September 2020 9:45 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
#702Openline

#702Openline

7 September 2020 10:26 AM


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

The Democratic Alliance sticks by their policies of non-racialism

7 September 2020 11:10 AM

Clement speaks to Federal Chairperson, Dr Ivan Meyer, about the party's policy conference at the weekend.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Probing of substandard PPE

7 September 2020 10:38 AM

Clement speaks to SAHPRA and the Hawks about their ongoing investigation into substandard and poor quality protective equipment procured by some healthcare institutions. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relationships- financial literacy for couples'

4 September 2020 12:22 PM

Nicolette Mashile, financial advisor, gives us tips on how to be financially successful within our partnerships and relationships.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The role of protests and social movement

4 September 2020 11:02 AM

Are protests still relevant in contemporary South Africa? How has the mode of protesting evolved with the times? Clement speaks to researchers Liz Lancaster and Thato Masiangoake.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zimbabwean land compensation plan

4 September 2020 10:35 AM

Clement speaks to government spokesperson, Nick Mangwana, about his government's plan to compensate white farmers. Brian Kakago joins us to provide some analysis. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

4 September 2020 10:09 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Across the Desk- with Jono and Tshego

3 September 2020 12:13 PM

Clement is joined by 702 contributors Jonathan ‘Khabazela’ Fairbairn and Tshego Modisane as they reflect on cultural appropriation and songs they grew up to.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging out with Clement: Lucas Radebe

3 September 2020 11:10 AM

Clement hangs out with Former Bafana Bafana and Leeds United Captain, Lucas Radebe about his life and success in football.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

3 September 2020 10:11 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SAHRC to meet Clicks and those involved in the hair advertisement

Local

Eskom escalates load shedding to stage 2

Local Business

Matona was asked to recuse himself at Eskom board meeting and suspended - report

Local

EWN Highlights

As occupations gather pace, SA landowners fear for their property

7 September 2020 5:50 PM

Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

7 September 2020 5:15 PM

Parkwood boy critical after being shot in suspected CT gang violence

7 September 2020 4:34 PM

