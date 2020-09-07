The Democratic Alliance sticks by their policies of non-racialism

Clement speaks to Federal Chairperson, Dr Ivan Meyer, about the party's policy conference at the weekend.
Clement speaks to SAHPRA and the Hawks about their ongoing investigation into substandard and poor quality protective equipment procured by some healthcare institutions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nicolette Mashile, financial advisor, gives us tips on how to be financially successful within our partnerships and relationships.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Are protests still relevant in contemporary South Africa? How has the mode of protesting evolved with the times? Clement speaks to researchers Liz Lancaster and Thato Masiangoake.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to government spokesperson, Nick Mangwana, about his government's plan to compensate white farmers. Brian Kakago joins us to provide some analysis.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by 702 contributors Jonathan ‘Khabazela’ Fairbairn and Tshego Modisane as they reflect on cultural appropriation and songs they grew up to.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement hangs out with Former Bafana Bafana and Leeds United Captain, Lucas Radebe about his life and success in football.LISTEN TO PODCAST