What's The Tea- introducing your partner to your family

When is the right time to introduced my partner to my loved ones? How long should I wait? Listener’s weigh in on this conversation, sparked by Thembisa’s email.
What does the law say about the sale of organs? A listener raised this question and asks if allowing the sale of organs may alleviate the backlog of people waiting for organ donations. Bonnie Venter at TELL, helps us understand this complicated area of science, biology and law.
What does an unstable, unsafe, Mozambique do for the greater SADC region? Clement discusses the ISIS terror links and their implications for the surrounding region. Clement is joined by defence analyst, Helmoed Heitmann and security analyst, Ryan Cummings.
Nonkululeko Gobodo, Independent non-executive director at Clicks group, joins us to update us on the latest developments within the Clicks group including the closure of all stores today to provide support and 'counselling' to its staff.
Clement speaks to Greg Knott, legal representative to Caster Semenya, about the latest blow to her chances to defend her Olympic medal next year.
Clement is joined by Rabbi Ari Shishler, Reverend Mzwandile Molo and Imaam Ebrahim Bham about tapping into your spirituality during the COCID19 pandemic.
Clement chats to Dr Sibongile Vilakazi about the importance of skills transfer and upskilling in the workplace. Dr Vilakazi is a Research Psychologist with a PhD in Organizational Development and Diversity Management.
Clement is joined by Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, who shares his experiences about his time in jail and what lies ahead for him
Clement chats to IRR deputy head of policy research, Hermann Pretorius and former cricketer Lungani Zama about the current racial dynamics and appointments in South African cricket