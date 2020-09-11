Can we move towards a more ethical porn industry?

Clement discusses the shift of the porn industry towards a more ethical, equitable, space for women on porn film sets. Is this even possible and with our high prevalence of GBV and abuse in this country, can art imitate life?
Clement speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird about perceived biases in media houses, both here in South Africa and in the United States.
Clement speaks to Lindiwe Zulu, chairperson of the ANC sub-committee on International Relations, about the delegation's recent trip to Zimbabwe to meet with Zanu-PF.
Topics included the changing face of newsrooms, the adrenaline of journalists and the dual personalities of newsmakers.
Clement in conversation with human rights advocate and struggle icon, Dumisa Ntsebeza, about his life, career and his tributes to the late George Bizos.
Clement speaks to Siphamandla about the generosity of South Africans following a driver's attempt to humiliate him on social media.
When is the right time to introduced my partner to my loved ones? How long should I wait? Listener's weigh in on this conversation, sparked by Thembisa's email.
What does the law say about the sale of organs? A listener raised this question and asks if allowing the sale of organs may alleviate the backlog of people waiting for organ donations. Bonnie Venter at TELL, helps us understand this complicated area of science, biology and law.