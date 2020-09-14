Reflecting on the effectiveness of the COVID19 modeling

Clement chats to modelers Dr Sheetal Silal and Professor Bruce Mellado about the projected numbers of COVID19 infections and deaths, and how different the actual statistics have been.
Clement is joined by Psychologist Charity Mkone about the emotional relationship that siblings have. She explains the psychology behind strained and strong relationships.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to UNTU’s Steve Harris and SATAWU General Secretary Jack Mazibuko about the state of PRASA and the security of the railway infrastructure and the Chairperson of Portfolio Committee on Transport Mosebenzi Zwane.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement discusses the shift of the porn industry towards a more ethical, equitable, space for women on porn film sets. Is this even possible and with our high prevalence of GBV and abuse in this country, can art imitate life?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird about perceived biases in media houses, both here in South Africa and in the United States.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Lindiwe Zulu, chairperson of the ANC sub-committee on International Relations, about the delegation's recent trip to Zimbabwe to meet with Zanu-PF.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Topics included the changing face of newsrooms, the adrenaline of journalists and the dual personalities of newsmakers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement in conversation with human rights advocate and struggle icon, Dumisa Ntsebeza, about his life, career and his tributes to the late George Bizos.LISTEN TO PODCAST