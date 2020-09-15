Health and Wellness- focus on Heart health

September is Heart Health Month. Terry Harris from Discovery Vitality, shares tips for nutrition and wellness dealing specifically with the heart.
Business coach, Dawn Klatzkow, explains the importance for testing, both psychometric testing, and psychological testing, in the workplace and how clashing individuals may still thrive in an office environment.
Today is International Democracy Day. A day sanctioned by the United Nations that provides an opportunity to review the state of democracy in the world. Clement speaks to Kevin Casas-Zamora from the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance about why the global pandemic has disrupted the world's democracies.
The minister of Human Settlements Lindiwe Sisulu has announced her department is implementing a new strategy to deal with the increasing housing demand. What does this mean for the housing backlog in Gauteng? Clement speaks to Lebogang Maile, the Socio-Economic Rights Institute and the Minister's spokesperson, Yonela Diko.
Clement is joined by Psychologist Charity Mkone about the emotional relationship that siblings have. She explains the psychology behind strained and strong relationships.
Clement chats to UNTU's Steve Harris and SATAWU General Secretary Jack Mazibuko about the state of PRASA and the security of the railway infrastructure and the Chairperson of Portfolio Committee on Transport Mosebenzi Zwane.
Clement chats to modelers Dr Sheetal Silal and Professor Bruce Mellado about the projected numbers of COVID19 infections and deaths, and how different the actual statistics have been.
Clement discusses the shift of the porn industry towards a more ethical, equitable, space for women on porn film sets. Is this even possible and with our high prevalence of GBV and abuse in this country, can art imitate life?