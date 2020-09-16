What's The Tea- Unfair family hierarchies

Clement and the listeners discuss the way families treat those who are educated and successful at family functions.
Clement speaks to the Metal Recyclers Association and the SAPS about the legislation and enforcement of the laws concerning scrap metal. This in response to a listener's email.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement and the listeners share their stories of past mistakes and how they have subsequently healed or are seeking healing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
September is Heart Health Month. Terry Harris from Discovery Vitality, shares tips for nutrition and wellness dealing specifically with the heart.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Business coach, Dawn Klatzkow, explains the importance for testing, both psychometric testing, and psychological testing, in the workplace and how clashing individuals may still thrive in an office environment.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Today is International Democracy Day. A day sanctioned by the United Nations that provides an opportunity to review the state of democracy in the world. Clement speaks to Kevin Casas-Zamora from the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance about why the global pandemic has disrupted the world's democracies.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The minister of Human Settlements Lindiwe Sisulu has announced her department is implementing a new strategy to deal with the increasing housing demand. What does this mean for the housing backlog in Gauteng? Clement speaks to Lebogang Maile, the Socio-Economic Rights Institute and the Minister's spokesperson, Yonela Diko.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Psychologist Charity Mkone about the emotional relationship that siblings have. She explains the psychology behind strained and strong relationships.LISTEN TO PODCAST