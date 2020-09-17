702openline

Clement explores the issues associated with celibacy and peoples' decisions to remain celibate in their relationships.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement gets feedback on his previous custard challenge and then is set a new challenge to cook steak by chef Lesego Semenya.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to NUMSA about their picket at Airline Park over their calls for funding at SAA. Guy Leitch provides analysis on the ongoing developmentsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is in conversation with veteran actress and entrepreneur Sophie Lichaba about her acting career as well as her businesses
Clement speaks to Sisa Ntshona, CEO of SA Tourism who gives us more details on the opening of international borders and everything needed for international travelLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Nonkululeko Gobodo regarding her resignation from Clicks as a non-executive board member, says she left the company on a matter of principleLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement and the listeners discuss the way families treat those who are educated and successful at family functions.LISTEN TO PODCAST