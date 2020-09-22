Clement chats to Mthokozisi Maphumulo, who is an Associate at Adams & Adams about malpractice and negligence cases during the COVID19 pandemicLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement hosts BARSA CEO Zuks Ramasia, FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie and Aviation Consultant Linden Birns about the effects COVID19 has had on South African airlines.
On this week's World of Work, we look at unfair dismissals during COVID19. Advocate Tertius Wessels, who is a Legal Director at Strata-G Labour discusses how some companies use the pandemic as a reason for undue retrenchments.
Clement speaks to ANC Gauteng Provincial Secretary Jacob Khawe about the PEC's resolution on implicated ANC officials, who were involved in the multi-million-rand Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE).
Clement speaks to SweepSouth founder, Aisha Pandor, about their recent research on the working conditions of Domestic Workers specifically during the COVID19 lockdown period. Myrtle Witbooi from the SA Domestic Services and Allied Workers Union about the experiences of those on the ground.
Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting director-general at the Department of Public Enterprises.
Clement explores the issues associated with celibacy and peoples' decisions to remain celibate in their relationships.
Clement gets feedback on his previous custard challenge and then is set a new challenge to cook steak by chef Lesego Semenya.