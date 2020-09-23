What's The Tea- What do you hide when you have visitors over?

Clement and the listeners share stories of things they have hidden when they have family and friends over to their house.
Why does the 24th September each year become a day to perform our culture and heritage? Why is this problematic? Pearl Boshomane-Tsotetsi is annoyed with this performance every year. She is joined by cultural expert, Prof Sihawu Ngubane from UKZN.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement and Mandy discuss her latest book and what it takes to be a whistleblower. Clement is also joined by whistleblowers and those who assisted the whistleblowers, Tshepiso Mohlala, Thabiso Zulu and Brian Currin.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to Mthokozisi Maphumulo, who is an Associate at Adams & Adams about malpractice and negligence cases during the COVID19 pandemicLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement hosts BARSA CEO Zuks Ramasia, FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie and Aviation Consultant Linden Birns about the effects COVID19 has had on South African airlines.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On this week’s World of Work, we look at unfair dismissals during COVID19. Advocate Tertius Wessels, who is a Legal Director at Strata-G Labour discusses how some companies use the pandemic as a reason for undue retrenchments.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to ANC Gauteng Provincial Secretary Jacob Khawe about the PEC’s resolution on implicated ANC officials, who were involved in the multi-million-rand Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE).LISTEN TO PODCAST