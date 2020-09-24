The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:15
The fate of independent museums in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrischené Julius - Acting Director at District Six Musuem
Guests
Chrischené Julius - Acting Director at District Six Musuem
125
Today at 12:23
Even the rich steal electricity
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
125
Today at 12:33
Property owners want mansion occupiers out
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xena Ness - Member at Queer Feminist Artivist Collective
Guests
Xena Ness - Member at Queer Feminist Artivist Collective
125
Today at 12:37
JERUSALEMA IS NOT FILLING THE STOMACHS OF THE HUNGRY!
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joanie Fredericks
Guests
Joanie Fredericks
125
Today at 12:45
A look at Africa with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 12:52
SA must fix its ‘dop system’ - Carlos Amato
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carlos Amato
Guests
Carlos Amato
125
Today at 13:18
Con Hill event
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dawn Roberton, CEO of Constitution Hill
Guests
Dawn Roberton, CEO of Constitution Hill
125
Today at 13:35
Continuation of Consumer hour
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Zulumathabo Zulu
Guests
Dr Zulumathabo Zulu
125
Today at 14:05
Consumer Hour
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
125
Today at 14:35
Continuation of Consumer hour
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
125
Today at 15:40
Vuvuzela Dawn: 25 Sports Stories that Shaped a New Nation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Luke Alfred
Guests
Luke Alfred
125
Today at 16:20
Joburg theatre
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Makhaola Ndebele - Artistic Manager at Soweto Theatre
Guests
Makhaola Ndebele - Artistic Manager at Soweto Theatre
125
Today at 18:20
Well run SME's can still thrive despite the tough business conditions brought on by the Covid pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shawn Theunissen - Founder and Manager at Property Point
Guests
Shawn Theunissen - Founder and Manager at Property Point
125
Today at 18:39
Retail Capital has injected over R500m relief into troubled economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
125
Today at 18:50
Where would investment managers put their money for a five-year return?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
125
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Starting with a new financial plan after Covid-19 destruction
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author at ...
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author at ...
125
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshepo Phakathi - Founder at Kaello Business Hub
Guests
Tshepo Phakathi - Founder at Kaello Business Hub
125
