Today at 11:32
Hiking with Tim Lundy-taking the necessary safety precautions when hiking in the mountains
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tim Lundy
Today at 11:45
Cycling
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rashied Toefy
Today at 12:05
Just in: Andile Lungisa leaves prison after being granted bail
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kathryn Kimberly - Senior Court reporter at the Herald
Today at 12:10
Kinnear murder update on court appearance
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 12:10
The State Capture Commission of Inquiry hears the testimony of former Free State Human Settlements MEC Mosebenzi Zwane as well as his former Advisor, Mmuso Tsoametsi on the 2010 housing scheme in the province.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:13
Bishop Lavis responds to court appearance of Kinnear suspect
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
michael hoffmeester
Today at 12:15
Pre-record: Shooting at Kimberley hospital
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Col Mashay Gamaldien
Today at 12:15
Jacob Zuma's hide and seek with the Zondo commission
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 12:23
SANDF chief warns generals to stay out of politics
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Siphamandla Zondi - Chair at South African BRICS Think Tank Council (SABTT)
Today at 12:23
ALLEGED SUSPECT IN KINNEAR MURDER ARRESTED
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks spokesperson
Today at 12:27
Pangolin smuggling syndicates bust
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray Jansen - Vice-Chairperson at African Pangolin Working Group
Today at 12:27
The murder case of slain Anti-Gang unit top cop Charl Kinnear has been postponed to 5 October for further investigation. The suspect's name is Zane Killian.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Shamiela Fischer - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Yellow-bellied sea snake found on Fish Hoek beach
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Macleod - Co-Ordinator at Western Cape Snake Rescue
Today at 12:37
Defence experts have welcomed SANDF chief General Solly Shoke’s stance against members of the military getting involved in party politics, saying the military exists to serve the people of South Africa and not the ANC.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Executive Director at Institute For Security Studies
Today at 12:40
Deputy social development minister on drug policy reform
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:41
Gauteng cops arrest four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
Drug police reform. Decriminalisation soon?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelly
Today at 12:45
Prisoner 913 - This book brings to life the untold story behind the release of Nelson Mandela, as revealed in previously top-secret records.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Riaan de Villiers - Veteran South African journalist
Today at 12:52
Pre-record: Patric Tariq Mellet on his new book
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Sharks name strong squad for Super Fan Saturday despite injuries.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - The world of luxury mens beard grooming and products. What is Bonafide Beards all about?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Monique Fleming - Owner at Bonafide Beards
'We must emphasise physical distancing, wearing of face masks and hand hygiene' Prof Adrian Puren says we must understand that people are still getting infected and dying because of COVID-19. 25 September 2020 9:18 AM
Diverted Lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!' Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission. 24 September 2020 6:58 PM
Doctors seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in Joburg Dr Karin van der Merwe says people must not drop their guards and the elderly and the and vulnerable must maintain their distance. 24 September 2020 4:34 PM
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment. 23 September 2020 12:49 PM
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs 'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig. 24 September 2020 7:41 PM
Design a sneaker and stand to win a bursary from AAA School of Advertising The best time to plan your child's future is right now... Here's how to win full academic bursary from AAA School of Advertising! 25 September 2020 11:11 AM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
[WATCH] Young man who tested positive for COVID-19 busted for hosting a party Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 25 September 2020 9:51 AM
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:23 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
South African Schools push for the implementation of digital skills

25 September 2020 11:21 AM

Guest: Siliki Tlhabane, Chief Director for Maths, Science & Technology at the Department of Education 

Global climate change strike

25 September 2020 11:08 AM

Ray White speaks to Francina Nkosi,  Founder Waterberg Women's Advocacy Organisation about the the 6th Global Climate Strike of the youth climate movement that emerged in 2018 and the movement's first major street protest taking place today

Hanging Out: Punki Modise

24 September 2020 11:53 AM

Absa Retail and Business Banking chief financial officer Punki Modise

#702Openline

24 September 2020 10:09 AM
What's The Tea- What do you hide when you have visitors over?

23 September 2020 12:05 PM

Clement and the listeners share stories of things they have hidden when they have family and friends over to their house. 

The generalization of #Hashtags

23 September 2020 11:46 AM
Listeners' Choice- performing our culture

23 September 2020 11:39 AM

Why does the 24th September each year become a day to perform our culture and heritage? Why is this problematic? Pearl Boshomane-Tsotetsi is annoyed with this performance every year. She is joined by cultural expert, Prof Sihawu Ngubane from UKZN. 

In conversation with Mandy Wiener on her new book The Whistleblowers

23 September 2020 11:12 AM

Clement and Mandy discuss her latest book and what it takes to be a whistleblower. Clement is also joined by whistleblowers and those who assisted the whistleblowers, Tshepiso Mohlala, Thabiso Zulu and Brian Currin. 

#702Openline

23 September 2020 10:17 AM
'We must emphasise physical distancing, wearing of face masks and hand hygiene'

Local

Trade-off needed between state and businesses 'to tackle alcohol problem'

Local

Suspect arrested for assassination of Charl Kinnear

Local

Zondo declines Zwane’s request to answer all cases in one sitting

25 September 2020 11:18 AM

How coronavirus has spread across the world

25 September 2020 10:45 AM

Charl Kinnear murder suspect makes first court appearance, hit with 3 charges

25 September 2020 10:42 AM

