Across the Desk: Politics

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Ard Matthews
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Ard Matthews
Today at 15:10
EWN: Zwane at State Capture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:16
Andile Lungisa released on bail
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kathryn Kimberly, Senior legal writer for Arena Holdings
Today at 15:20
EWN: Charl Kinnear murder suspect makes first apperance
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 15:40
Climate Marches across the country
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alex Lenferna, Secretary, Climate Justice Coalition
Today at 16:10
Ekurhuleni and Tshwane downgraded by Moody's - What it means for the municipalities
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lebogang Pheko - Senior Research Fellow and Political Economist at Trade Collective
Today at 16:20
Legal Advice App
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gugu Gumede, founding member of Molao365
Today at 16:40
Woza matrics programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Enoch Rabotapi,
Today at 17:10
Goverment to procure Solar and wind Energy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Adil Nchabeleng- Transform RSA president
Today at 17:20
Rugby season in back
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - The world of luxury mens beard grooming and products. What is Bonafide Beards all about?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Monique Fleming - Owner at Bonafide Beards
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang to appear in court on Monday Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali says police have confirmed that they were involved in high-end jewellery robberies. 25 September 2020 2:03 PM
South African schools push for introduction of digital skills The government will be introducing coding and robotics to enable children to function, find employment and create jobs. 25 September 2020 11:52 AM
'We must emphasise physical distancing, wearing of face masks and hand hygiene' Prof Adrian Puren says we must understand that people are still getting infected and dying because of COVID-19. 25 September 2020 9:18 AM
View all Local
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment. 23 September 2020 12:49 PM
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
View all Politics
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs 'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig. 24 September 2020 7:41 PM
View all Business
Design a sneaker and stand to win a bursary from AAA School of Advertising The best time to plan your child's future is right now... Here's how to win full academic bursary from AAA School of Advertising! 25 September 2020 11:11 AM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Young man who tested positive for COVID-19 busted for hosting a party Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 25 September 2020 9:51 AM
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:23 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Across the Desk: Politics

Across the Desk: Politics

25 September 2020 11:46 AM


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Relationship focus: Dating after your 40s

25 September 2020 12:21 PM

Ray White speaks to Tracy Jacobs Ziman, Social Worker specializing in intimacy and relationship coaching about dating in your 40 and the intricacies that it comes with

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African Schools push for the implementation of digital skills

25 September 2020 11:21 AM

Guest: Siliki Tlhabane, Chief Director for Maths, Science & Technology at the Department of Education 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Global climate change strike

25 September 2020 11:08 AM

Ray White speaks to Francina Nkosi,  Founder Waterberg Women's Advocacy Organisation about the the 6th Global Climate Strike of the youth climate movement that emerged in 2018 and the movement's first major street protest taking place today

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

25 September 2020 10:06 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging Out: Punki Modise

24 September 2020 11:53 AM

Absa Retail and Business Banking chief financial officer Punki Modise

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

24 September 2020 10:09 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's The Tea- What do you hide when you have visitors over?

23 September 2020 12:05 PM

Clement and the listeners share stories of things they have hidden when they have family and friends over to their house. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The generalization of #Hashtags

23 September 2020 11:46 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listeners' Choice- performing our culture

23 September 2020 11:39 AM

Why does the 24th September each year become a day to perform our culture and heritage? Why is this problematic? Pearl Boshomane-Tsotetsi is annoyed with this performance every year. She is joined by cultural expert, Prof Sihawu Ngubane from UKZN. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Trade-off needed between state and businesses 'to tackle alcohol problem'

Local

'We must emphasise physical distancing, wearing of face masks and hand hygiene'

Local

South African schools push for introduction of digital skills

Local

Four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang to appear in court on Monday

Local

EWN Highlights

Two wounded in Paris knife attack outside 'Charlie Hebdo' ex-offices

25 September 2020 2:30 PM

EC community call for no bail for man accused of stabbing woman multiple times

25 September 2020 2:23 PM

Nkoana-Mashabane calls on businesses, civil society to help fight GBV

25 September 2020 1:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA