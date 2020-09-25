Relationship focus: Dating after your 40s

Ray White speaks to Tracy Jacobs Ziman, Social Worker specializing in intimacy and relationship coaching about dating in your 40 and the intricacies that it comes with
Guest: Siliki Tlhabane, Chief Director for Maths, Science & Technology at the Department of Education
Ray White speaks to Francina Nkosi, Founder Waterberg Women's Advocacy Organisation about the the 6th Global Climate Strike of the youth climate movement that emerged in 2018 and the movement's first major street protest taking place today
Absa Retail and Business Banking chief financial officer Punki Modise
Clement and the listeners share stories of things they have hidden when they have family and friends over to their house.
Why does the 24th September each year become a day to perform our culture and heritage? Why is this problematic? Pearl Boshomane-Tsotetsi is annoyed with this performance every year. She is joined by cultural expert, Prof Sihawu Ngubane from UKZN.