Clement speaks to Thobile and Musa Mseleku about the polygomous lifestyle that they subscribe to.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to former Free State MEC who blew the whistle on the absestos project which has now led to arrests. He also gets reaction from former Minister of Public Service and Administration, Ngoako Ramathlodi, to get reaction to this week's arrests.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement replays his ENCA interview with the ANC's spokesperson, Pule Mabe, and hears how the Zimbabwe flight money has been paid back, how salaries will be paid and his reflections on high profile ANC members being arrested.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to some of his favourite twitter followers about issues ranging from politics, social justice and traditional marriages.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement in conversation with legendary South African sports hero, Francois Pienaar. What is his take on the Black Lives Matter movement, the historic 1995 World Cup and his role in development of Rugby in the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On this feature Clement explores wastage at gatherings, why so much is served and why men eat off zinc plates
Clement speaks to Carl van den Berg, Business Development Executive at Private Property about the property market and making your first purchaseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Nomfundo Mogapi, Executive Director at The Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation and Nolwazi Tusini, Journalist & Gender Rights Activist about racism as a form of structural violenceLISTEN TO PODCAST