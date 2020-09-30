Looking at racism as violence

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
What support is given to a lotto jackpot winner? Head of Corporate Relations at Ithuba Busisiwe Msizi says Ithuba has realised that trauma counselling is needed for their winners. 2 October 2020 5:40 PM
If you pick yourself up and forge ahead you have not failed - Bonang Mohale Independent non-executive chairman of Bidvest Bonang Mohale describes himself as a person who takes defeat graciously. 2 October 2020 4:35 PM
The focus is on how many times Frolick has been to Bosasa headquarters - report The ANC legislator testifies against damning allegations made against him by former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi. 2 October 2020 2:36 PM
Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield. 1 October 2020 7:34 PM
Vincent Smith granted bail but when will prominent ANC officials get arrested? Although Smith handed himself over to the Hawks for corruption, many people are wondering when elite politicians will go to jail. 1 October 2020 1:12 PM
[WATCH] GBV most dehumanising form of bias against women - Mlambo-Ngcuka Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka says education is the silver bullet when it comes to addressing women issues. 1 October 2020 7:47 AM
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!' Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds. 30 September 2020 8:51 PM
Capitec earnings slashed by pandemic, digitalisation drive on track 'We've seen it with Covid - you need to be agile.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Capitec Bank CEO, Gerrie Fourie. 30 September 2020 8:02 PM
702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to! 702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing. 1 October 2020 12:24 PM
People urged to cook at home as much as possible to reduce salt consumption Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings says there is a lot of hidden salt in the food we consume. 29 September 2020 5:23 PM
Bank fees are too high. It’s unfair! – Bettr (new app-powered 'bank') "We aim to do banking differently," says Bettr cofounder Tobie van Zyl. "The traditional banking model is going to evaporate." 29 September 2020 11:11 AM
Another PSL team gets new boss EWN reporter says businessman Sandile Zungu has officially acquired 100% of the KwaZulu-Natal outfit. 2 October 2020 2:29 PM
Move to Egyptian club Al Ahly makes Mosimane a groundbreaker - Mark Gleeson Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe has praised the coach on the success he has brought to the club. 30 September 2020 4:16 PM
New football season to start on 17 October - PSL The DStv Premiership will start on 24 October and will not be played in the bio bubble. 30 September 2020 11:47 AM
702 hits the right note over weekends Herman Mashaba gives us a glimpse into his life and musical influences in tomorrow's debut feature called 'Soundtracks of My Life'... 2 October 2020 1:43 PM
[WATCH] Boy saving grandmother from bull attack goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 October 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Chris Rock says he learnt how to swim during COVID-19 lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 October 2020 8:32 AM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
Looking at racism as violence

Looking at racism as violence

30 September 2020 11:09 AM

Clement speaks to Nomfundo Mogapi, Executive Director at The Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation and Nolwazi Tusini, Journalist & Gender Rights Activist about racism as a form of structural violence


Relationships- Polygamy

2 October 2020 12:06 PM

Clement speaks to Thobile and Musa Mseleku about the polygomous lifestyle that they subscribe to. 

Former whistleblower and ministers reacts to arrests

2 October 2020 11:06 AM

Clement speaks to former Free State MEC who blew the whistle on the absestos project which has now led to arrests. He also gets reaction from former Minister of Public Service and Administration, Ngoako Ramathlodi, to get reaction to this week's arrests. 

ANC pays back the money and reflects on high profile arrests

2 October 2020 10:42 AM

Clement replays his ENCA interview with the ANC's spokesperson, Pule Mabe, and hears how the Zimbabwe flight money has been paid back, how salaries will be paid and his reflections on high profile ANC members being arrested. 

#702Openline

2 October 2020 10:12 AM
Across the Desk- Twitter listeners'edition

1 October 2020 12:19 PM

Clement speaks to some of his favourite twitter followers about issues ranging from politics, social justice and traditional marriages. 

Hanging out with Clement- Francois Pienaar

1 October 2020 11:21 AM

Clement in conversation with legendary South African sports hero, Francois Pienaar. What is his take on the Black Lives Matter movement, the historic 1995 World Cup and his role in development of Rugby in the country. 

#702Openline

1 October 2020 10:11 AM
What's the Tea: Wastage at funerals and family gatherings

30 September 2020 12:00 PM

On this feature Clement explores wastage at gatherings, why so much is served and why men eat off zinc plates 

 

 

 

Listener's Choice: Buying property for the first time

30 September 2020 11:40 AM

Clement speaks to Carl van den Berg, Business Development Executive at Private Property about the property market and making your first purchase 

There are lessons to be drawn as ANC pays for SANDF jet lift - Pule Mabe

Local

US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus

World

Firefighters, 702 listeners help rebuild family's burnt-down house

Local

Ntuli publicly endorses Moriarty for federal council chair position

2 October 2020 8:33 PM

EWN Weather Watch: A wet and windy weekend ahead

2 October 2020 8:07 PM

Mkhize denies receiving money from Sodi in his personal capacity

2 October 2020 7:38 PM

