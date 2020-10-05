702Openlline

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Who is liable for the medical bills of a deceased parent
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Stephen Logan - Consumer Law Specialist at Logan Attorneys
Today at 14:50
Music - Jack Atlantic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jack Atlantic
Today at 15:10
EWN: Former high ranking KZN police official and a senior officer have handed themselves over at the Durban Central Police Station
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:16
State capture inquiry hears Eskom-related testimony
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:20
EWN: Charl Kinnear suspected killer in court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Eric Ntabazalila - Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority - Western Cape
Today at 15:40
Volunteering in the time of #CoronaVirus campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andy Hadfield
Today at 15:50
SA's R2bn unlicensed emergency PPE bombshell
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Author of 'Gangster State' and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
SAFTU and COSATU join forces for mass national strike
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
Today at 16:20
World teacher day profile:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Azhar Rajah from Ahmed Timol Secondary in Azaadville, Gauteng
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
The story behind local startup Oyi, a business that provides a savings card that can only be used for medical expenses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tami Ngalo - CEO at oyi Medical Card - one of AlphaCode Incubate winners
Today at 19:08
Moving on from the idea of a green economy to a five colour economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Ten Years to Midnight: Four Urgent Global Crises and Their Strategic Solutions', by Blair Sheppard
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People's Money: Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Pali Lehohla
Latest Local
'What we see unfold is the ANC running this corruption protection racket' News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter and political analyst at UKZN Lukhona Mnguni analyse ANC corruption & financial struggles. 5 October 2020 12:46 PM
Numsa open to wage negotiations with Gautrain management as strike begins Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and Bombela Concession Company's Kesagee Nayager reflect on the protest over pay increase. 5 October 2020 8:02 AM
What support is given to a lotto jackpot winner? Head of Corporate Relations at Ithuba Busisiwe Msizi says Ithuba has realised that trauma counselling is needed for their winners. 2 October 2020 5:40 PM
View all Local
Former KZN top cop hands herself over to police over World Cup tender corruption Hawks' Sipho Ngwema and former Hawks KwaZulu-Natal head Johan Booysen reflect on the case and what it means for state capture. 5 October 2020 12:51 PM
Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield. 1 October 2020 7:34 PM
Vincent Smith granted bail but when will prominent ANC officials get arrested? Although Smith handed himself over to the Hawks for corruption, many people are wondering when elite politicians will go to jail. 1 October 2020 1:12 PM
View all Politics
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!' Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds. 30 September 2020 8:51 PM
View all Business
702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to! 702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing. 1 October 2020 12:24 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
People urged to cook at home as much as possible to reduce salt consumption Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings says there is a lot of hidden salt in the food we consume. 29 September 2020 5:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Another PSL team gets new boss EWN reporter says businessman Sandile Zungu has officially acquired 100% of the KwaZulu-Natal outfit. 2 October 2020 2:29 PM
Move to Egyptian club Al Ahly makes Mosimane a groundbreaker - Mark Gleeson Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe has praised the coach on the success he has brought to the club. 30 September 2020 4:16 PM
New football season to start on 17 October - PSL The DStv Premiership will start on 24 October and will not be played in the bio bubble. 30 September 2020 11:47 AM
View all Sport
Music to my ears: After conquering an MBA, Loyiso Bala sets sights on a PhD Loyiso is a former pupil at the Drakensburg Boys’ Choir School and a UNAids National goodwill ambassador. 5 October 2020 12:41 PM
[WATCH] 100-year-old Captain Sir Tom Moore is one of oldest men to host podcast Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2020 8:45 AM
Harry Potter fans upset as normal train passes instead of Hogwarts Express Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2020 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
#702Openlline

#702Openlline

5 October 2020 10:13 AM


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Paying tribute to our teachers

5 October 2020 11:30 AM

Clement speaks to author and social innovator, Kimon Phitidis and Agnes Mtimkulu, a teacher with more than 20 years of experience. We pay tribute to our teachers on World Teachers Day.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will the ANC survive without 'dirty money'?

5 October 2020 10:36 AM

Clement speaks to analysts and political minds Qaanitah Hunter and Lukhona Mnguni about the next steps for the governing party now that revelations about party funding and high-profile arrests that happened last week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relationships- Polygamy

2 October 2020 12:06 PM

Clement speaks to Thobile and Musa Mseleku about the polygomous lifestyle that they subscribe to. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former whistleblower and ministers reacts to arrests

2 October 2020 11:06 AM

Clement speaks to former Free State MEC who blew the whistle on the absestos project which has now led to arrests. He also gets reaction from former Minister of Public Service and Administration, Ngoako Ramathlodi, to get reaction to this week's arrests. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC pays back the money and reflects on high profile arrests

2 October 2020 10:42 AM

Clement replays his ENCA interview with the ANC's spokesperson, Pule Mabe, and hears how the Zimbabwe flight money has been paid back, how salaries will be paid and his reflections on high profile ANC members being arrested. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

2 October 2020 10:12 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Across the Desk- Twitter listeners'edition

1 October 2020 12:19 PM

Clement speaks to some of his favourite twitter followers about issues ranging from politics, social justice and traditional marriages. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging out with Clement- Francois Pienaar

1 October 2020 11:21 AM

Clement in conversation with legendary South African sports hero, Francois Pienaar. What is his take on the Black Lives Matter movement, the historic 1995 World Cup and his role in development of Rugby in the country. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

1 October 2020 10:11 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former KZN top cop hands herself over to police over World Cup tender corruption

Politics

'What we see unfold is the ANC running this corruption protection racket'

Local

Numsa open to wage negotiations with Gautrain management as strike begins

Local Politics

Charl Kinnear murder: Case postponed due to security reasons

5 October 2020 12:24 PM

Donald Trump is far from the first US president to fall seriously ill

5 October 2020 11:30 AM

Ex-KZN top cop Ngobeni to turn herself in over World Cup tender corruption

5 October 2020 9:14 AM

