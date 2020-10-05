Will the ANC survive without 'dirty money'?

Clement speaks to analysts and political minds Qaanitah Hunter and Lukhona Mnguni about the next steps for the governing party now that revelations about party funding and high-profile arrests that happened last week.
Clement speaks to author and social innovator, Kimon Phitidis and Agnes Mtimkulu, a teacher with more than 20 years of experience. We pay tribute to our teachers on World Teachers Day.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Thobile and Musa Mseleku about the polygomous lifestyle that they subscribe to.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to former Free State MEC who blew the whistle on the absestos project which has now led to arrests. He also gets reaction from former Minister of Public Service and Administration, Ngoako Ramathlodi, to get reaction to this week's arrests.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement replays his ENCA interview with the ANC's spokesperson, Pule Mabe, and hears how the Zimbabwe flight money has been paid back, how salaries will be paid and his reflections on high profile ANC members being arrested.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to some of his favourite twitter followers about issues ranging from politics, social justice and traditional marriages.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement in conversation with legendary South African sports hero, Francois Pienaar. What is his take on the Black Lives Matter movement, the historic 1995 World Cup and his role in development of Rugby in the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST