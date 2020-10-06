World of Work: Restoring humanity and civility to the workplace

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Monitoring for a second wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anthony Turton - Professor at Centre For Enviromental Management At University Of The Free State
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Here's where you can go and how
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Friel - Chief Integration Officer at Travelstart
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: De Lille's back against the wall
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alf Lees Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance Democratic Alliance
Today at 07:20
Bishop Lavis community want no bail for Kinnear's alleged killer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Graham Lindhorst
Today at 07:38
Concerns over proposed amendments to Domestic Violence Act
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Caroline Peters - Programme manager at 1000 women 1 voice
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Mitigating informal settlement fires
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Francois Petousis - Head of Product at Lumkani
Edward Bosch - CoCT Fire and Rescue spokesperson
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 11:05
Medical Aid Increases continued....
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clayton Samsodien - Md at Genesis Healthcare Consultants
Today at 12:23
National Shelter Movement South Africa (NSMSA) is concerned that the draft Victim Support Services (VSS) Bill, released for public comment by the Department of Social Development (DSD), will overburden already-stressed women’s shelter services.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
Latest Local
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Treasury report expected to be crucial in Scopa decision on De Lille EWN correspondent Babalo Ndenze says the minister will respond to some of the questions over Beitbridge fence at a later stage. 6 October 2020 5:07 PM
DA wants Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to produce Zimbabwe trip minutes The Democratic Alliance says they want more transparency and honesty from the minister defence. 6 October 2020 3:59 PM
View all Local
Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand. 6 October 2020 8:13 PM
Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu A nationwide shutdown is planned for Wednesday. Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi and economist Isaah Mhlanga make their opposing arguments.... 6 October 2020 6:51 PM
NPA seizes assets of businessman linked to asbestos corruption scandal Edwin Sodi's mansion in Bryanston was among those targeted for seizure by National Prosecuting Authority's asset fforfeiture unit.... 6 October 2020 1:16 PM
View all Politics
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to! 702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing. 1 October 2020 12:24 PM
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!' Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds. 30 September 2020 8:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA forensic report raises more questions, says cricket writer Stuart Hess According to Stuart Hess, the summary makes it clear that the Cricket SA board had some awful oversight over the executive. 5 October 2020 5:05 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns sign Kermit Erasmus, Grant Margerman and Jody February Kermit Erasmus, Jody February and Grant Margeman have joined the Brazilians from Cape Town City, Ajax Cape Town and Cape Umoya ahe... 5 October 2020 2:14 PM
Another PSL team gets new boss EWN reporter says businessman Sandile Zungu has officially acquired 100% of the KwaZulu-Natal outfit. 2 October 2020 2:29 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Crematorium staff member stops sons from comforting mom at dad's funeral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Man builds handmade train during lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2020 8:32 AM
[WATCH] What do you do for a living? I am married why? Response goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2020 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
World of Work: Restoring humanity and civility to the workplace

World of Work: Restoring humanity and civility to the workplace

6 October 2020 11:39 AM

Today we speak to Dr Ngao Motsei, Lecturer at GIBS and Founder of Leadership Emporium, a Leadership Boutique consulting organization who gives us insight as to how we can combat bullying in the workplace and bring back  humility back to the workplace.


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Health and Wellness: Using gardening as a form of therapy

6 October 2020 12:04 PM

Aubrey speaks to Gundula Deutschlander, Master Gardener at Babylonstoren and Garden Day ambassador who explains how humans can use gardening as a form of therapy after such a stressful year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The silent middle class

6 October 2020 11:26 AM

Aubrey and Dr Monde Lot Ndlovu, Head of Advocacy & Thought-Leadership at Black Management Forum, discuss the silent middle class as well as their contribution to the economy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The CSIR’s role in South African societyThe CSIR’s role in South African society

6 October 2020 11:25 AM

CSIR celebrates 75 years of touching lives through innovation. Aubrey and Thokozani Majozi, Chairperson of the Board at CSIR & Prof at Wits discuss the role CSIR has played in South Africa with regards to fighting and managing the COVID19 pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

6 October 2020 10:12 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters-coping with the loss of a guardian or parent

5 October 2020 12:06 PM

Ruth Ancer helps us deal with the loss of a parent or guardian. Is there ever a way to overcome the grief? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Paying tribute to our teachers

5 October 2020 11:30 AM

Clement speaks to author and social innovator, Kimon Phitidis and Agnes Mtimkulu, a teacher with more than 20 years of experience. We pay tribute to our teachers on World Teachers Day.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will the ANC survive without 'dirty money'?

5 October 2020 10:36 AM

Clement speaks to analysts and political minds Qaanitah Hunter and Lukhona Mnguni about the next steps for the governing party now that revelations about party funding and high-profile arrests that happened last week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openlline

5 October 2020 10:13 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relationships- Polygamy

2 October 2020 12:06 PM

Clement speaks to Thobile and Musa Mseleku about the polygomous lifestyle that they subscribe to. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Treasury report expected to be crucial in Scopa decision on De Lille

Local

NPA seizes assets of businessman linked to asbestos corruption scandal

Politics

It's all systems go for Wednesday Cosatu national strike - Bheki Ntshalintshali

Politics

EWN Highlights

Case against man accused of murdering Amahle Quku (17) postponed to Nov

6 October 2020 8:49 PM

Popcru: SAPS members on duty won't join Wednesday’s national strike

6 October 2020 8:05 PM

Rugby Championship decision looms for world champions Springboks

6 October 2020 7:58 PM

