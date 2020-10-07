Today at 14:05 Masterclass on Dating The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Justin Cohen - Leading Authority on Human Potential and author

Mapaseka Mokwele - Relationship Coach

Today at 15:10 EWN:National strike ends in parliament Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter

Today at 15:16 EWN: National strike ends at the Union Buildings Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN

Today at 15:40 Tshwane residents without water Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Lefadi Makibinyane, Administrator responsible for Infrastructure in Tshwane

Today at 15:50 VBS CFO sentenced to 7 years Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick

Today at 16:10 Minister of Justice condemns Senekal- farmer's behavior Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Chrispin Phiri, Justice Ministry spokesperson

Today at 16:20 The makings of an amazing teacher Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof. Sarah Gravett Executive Dean: Faculty of Education at UJ

Today at 16:40 Batohi says budget cuts would impact NPA progress Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

Today at 16:50 [Feature] Financial Wellness with Samke Mhlongo Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 18:09 Former VBS CFO pleads guilty and plans to help the state with investigations The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:40 FlySafair adds capacity in the face of growing demand with the arrival of a new aircraft The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Elmar Conradie - CEO at Flysafair

Today at 18:42 An update on the new yet to be named airline The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gidon Novick - Founder at Lucid Ventures

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - A business bedtime story about Robinhood The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Comair on ticket refunds The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

