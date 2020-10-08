Across the Desk

Aubrey is joined by Gogo Phephsile Maseko and Political Analyst Aubrey Matshiqi about African spirituality and traditional medicine
Aubrey profiles veteran broadcaster Melanie Bala. We take a walk down memory lane and reflect on her favorite songs and lustrous career
What happens when your partner goes off at the weekend and marries someone else? Our listeners weigh in...
Aubrey speaks to lead attorney at the Legal Resources Centre, Amy-Leigh Payne, about a landmark judgement concerning unmarried couples.
Aubrey speaks to Judges Matter a year before the new Chief Justice is appointed. How will they be appointed and what qualities and requirements should the ideal candidate have?
Aubrey speaks to Kwena Moabelo from the Commission of inquiry into taxi violence as well as Johannes Mkhonza from SANTACO about the ongoing investigations into taxi violence across the country.
Aubrey speaks to Gundula Deutschlander, Master Gardener at Babylonstoren and Garden Day ambassador who explains how humans can use gardening as a form of therapy after such a stressful year.
Today we speak to Dr Ngao Motsei, Lecturer at GIBS and Founder of Leadership Emporium, a Leadership Boutique consulting organization who gives us insight as to how we can combat bullying in the workplace and bring back humility back to the workplace.