Aubrey speaks to Dr Francois Venter about some of the health issues one needs to be aware of when living with HIV. Niqita Pieterse shares her journey of living with the virus, dating, having a family and raising children.
Aubrey speaks to Vonny Strachan from the NSPCA about the number of animals being neglected due to COVID19 and its associated consequences.
Dr Sebolelo Seape highlights inadequacies in the treatment of mental illness as we commemorate World Mental Healh day.
Aubrey speaks to forensic consultant, Paul O Sullivan, about a report which cleared MEC for Health, Bandile Masuku and Loyiso Masuku, of allegations against them.
Aubrey is joined by Gogo Phephsile Maseko and Political Analyst Aubrey Matshiqi about African spirituality and traditional medicine
Aubrey profiles veteran broadcaster Melanie Bala. We take a walk down memory lane and reflect on her favorite songs and lustrous career
What happens when your partner goes off at the weekend and marries someone else? Our listeners weigh in...