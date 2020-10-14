Listeners' Choice: Influencers 101

What do influencers actually do? Larry Khumalo, PR whizz and Babalwa Nyembezi, digital campaign guru, explain to the listeners what the job of influencers involves.
Clement and the listeners discuss issues of paternity and fathers raising children that are not necessarily theirs biologically.
Clement and the listeners share stories of being teased as children and how they have managed to heal from these memories
Aubrey speaks to Dr Seranne Motilal about maintaining mental resilience and good mental health during this ''new normal'.
Anja van Beek offers advice on navigating this tricky conversation, especially during this volatile unsure time.
How much has the cost of basic foods gone up? Mervyn Abrahams explains the latest research done on the household food basket.
Aubrey in conversation with the Higher Education department about the knock on effects of COVID19 on the higher education sector going forward.
Is there ever a 'right' time to talk to our children about race? How should one approach the subject with caution and sensitivity? Psychologist, Irene Motaung, helps us tackle this topic.