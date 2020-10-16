Discussing This is Us

Clement and some superfans of the TV show, This is Us, discuss the themes, plot twists and characters we have watched over the past 4 seasons.
How do we navigate our relationships if the presence of mental illness looms ever present?
Clement is joined by female broadcasters Rorisang Thandekiso and Karabo Ntshweng. They reflect on the standards created in the entertainment industry and pressures after the COVID19 breakout
Duma Gqubule | Economics & Founder at Centre for Economic Development and Transformation
Clement hangs out with veteran actress Lilian Dube, she talks about her lustrous career and life struggles like surviving breast cancer.
Clement interviews Economist Duma Gqubule on the president's recovery plan. Listeners also reflect on the logic behind South Africa's racial classification
Clement and the listeners discuss issues of paternity and fathers raising children that are not necessarily theirs biologically.
What do influencers actually do? Larry Khumalo, PR whizz and Babalwa Nyembezi, digital campaign guru, explain to the listeners what the job of influencers involves.
Clement and the listeners share stories of being teased as children and how they have managed to heal from these memories