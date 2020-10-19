Update from the UIF

Clement chats to Marsha Bronkhorst who is the acting commissioner at the UIF about unpaid UIF payments and the extension of Ters.
Clement is joined by Clinical Psychologist Jeanie Cave about the effects of sibling comparison on children
Clement gets reaction on the department of mineral resources and energy's announcement to allow some municipalities to buy energy from IPPs. He speaks to the department's DDG Jacob Mbele, the city of Cape Town's Kadri Nassiep and Nhlanhla Ngidi from Salga.
Listeners react to Tshepo and Jenny's calls, who both reflected on how race is perceived in the country post-apartheid.
How do we navigate our relationships if the presence of mental illness looms ever present?
Clement and some superfans of the TV show, This is Us, discuss the themes, plot twists and characters we have watched over the past 4 seasons.
Clement is joined by female broadcasters Rorisang Thandekiso and Karabo Ntshweng. They reflect on the standards created in the entertainment industry and pressures after the COVID19 breakout
Duma Gqubule | Economics & Founder at Centre for Economic Development and Transformation
Clement hangs out with veteran actress Lilian Dube, she talks about her lustrous career and life struggles like surviving breast cancer.