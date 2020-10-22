Hanging out with Clement: Proverb

Clement spends the hour getting to know the man behind the lyrics, the heartbreak and the television personality. Proverb in conversation.
Clement speaks to Section 27's Umunyana Rugege, and criminal lawyer, Ulrich Roux about justice, compensation, being a Global Citizen and disproving the myths that lawyers are boring.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Our very own Nonn Botha joins us for this week’s spilling of the tea. We talk invasive strangers and people who assume you have money to pay for their meals and dates.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement hosts Pat Allen from the SIADI and the RTMC’s Paulus Plaatjies on the accessibility and usage of all official South African languages when acquiring a driver’s and learners license.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Banking Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital Kokkie Kooyman about the relevance and influence South African banks have, in a changing sector that is moving towards digital.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to the DA’s leadership contender Mbali Ntuli about her upcoming townhall. Ntuli takes questions from 702 listeners who engage her on her policies and ideasLISTEN TO PODCAST
What happens when we spend most of our days sitting, at our desks, in our cars and at home? What are the health implications of leading a sedentary lifestyle with minimal physical activity?LISTEN TO PODCAST
What happens when there are favourites in the workplace? What is the dynamic like when your colleague finds favour with your bosses? Is there antagonism between work mates?LISTEN TO PODCAST