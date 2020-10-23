Cooking with Clement

Les Da Chef rates Clement on his sirloin steak attempts while Kamini Pather sets the next challenge of a Durban chicken curry.
Clement spends time speaking to people who say they are sex and love addicts. Professor Johann Lemmer then explains the psychology of the addiction.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof John Stremlau and Clement take listeners through the highlights and lowlights of the final US presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Section 27's Umunyana Rugege, and criminal lawyer, Ulrich Roux about justice, compensation, being a Global Citizen and disproving the myths that lawyers are boring.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement spends the hour getting to know the man behind the lyrics, the heartbreak and the television personality. Proverb in conversation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Our very own Nonn Botha joins us for this week’s spilling of the tea. We talk invasive strangers and people who assume you have money to pay for their meals and dates.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement hosts Pat Allen from the SIADI and the RTMC’s Paulus Plaatjies on the accessibility and usage of all official South African languages when acquiring a driver’s and learners license.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Banking Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital Kokkie Kooyman about the relevance and influence South African banks have, in a changing sector that is moving towards digital.LISTEN TO PODCAST