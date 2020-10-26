COVID 19 focus: Regulations enforcement amidst a possibility of a second wave

Clement speaks to Police Minister, Bheki Cele, about the recent enforcement of COVID19 regulations. Health DG, Dr Sandile Buthulezi, then explains the possibility of a second wave of infections in different hotspots.
Dr Eve helps us make sense of the ongoing effects of childhood trauma experiences and how it may manifest later in life as adults.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A year after he resigned from the DA, Clement reflects with Mmusi Maimane.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement spends time speaking to people who say they are sex and love addicts. Professor Johann Lemmer then explains the psychology of the addiction.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof John Stremlau and Clement take listeners through the highlights and lowlights of the final US presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Les Da Chef rates Clement on his sirloin steak attempts while Kamini Pather sets the next challenge of a Durban chicken curry.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Section 27's Umunyana Rugege, and criminal lawyer, Ulrich Roux about justice, compensation, being a Global Citizen and disproving the myths that lawyers are boring.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement spends the hour getting to know the man behind the lyrics, the heartbreak and the television personality. Proverb in conversation.LISTEN TO PODCAST