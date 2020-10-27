Are South Africans able to save for retirement?

Clement talks to Alexander Forbes’ Anne Cabot-Alletzhauser about a study done by 10X, claiming that half of South Africans are unprepared for retirement.
Clement talks to Alison Tucker, who is a breast cancer survivor about breast cancer awareness month and her journey to overcoming the illness.
Clement is joined by MD at Transcend Talent Management Zanele Luvuno about age discrimination in the workplace and its effects on employees.
Clement chats to Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo and Advocate Quinto Kuhn about a letter written by Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile, raising concerns on legislative failures in the city. DA's Caucus Spokesperson Dalu Cele, also gives his reaction.
Dr Eve helps us make sense of the ongoing effects of childhood trauma experiences and how it may manifest later in life as adults.
A year after he resigned from the DA, Clement reflects with Mmusi Maimane.
Clement speaks to Police Minister, Bheki Cele, about the recent enforcement of COVID19 regulations. Health DG, Dr Sandile Buthulezi, then explains the possibility of a second wave of infections in different hotspots.
Clement spends time speaking to people who say they are sex and love addicts. Professor Johann Lemmer then explains the psychology of the addiction.