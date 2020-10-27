World of Work – Effects of ageism in the workplace

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers 'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair. 27 October 2020 6:52 PM
Liquor traders plead with Ramaphosa to allow alcohol sales on weekends Traders council national convener Lucky Ntimane says operators are not able to capitalise on their peak operating period. 27 October 2020 5:05 PM
Cape Town-based photographer scoops coveted Global Eye Award Fine art wildlife photographer Chris Fallows has made headlines by claiming the coveted Global Eye Award. 27 October 2020 4:36 PM
View all Local
'Mboweni, use private sector as partner to oversee spending of borrowed money!' Tito Mboweni's about to change his position on debt, says analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of the tabling of the 'mini-budget'. 27 October 2020 9:12 PM
Senzo Meyiwa was assassinated and mastermind must be arrested - Gerrie Nel The AfriForum's private prosecution unit advocate says he believes there will be more arrests after five suspects appear in court.... 27 October 2020 7:16 AM
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
View all Politics
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
Airports Company SA puts projects linked to increased passenger traffic on ice "I'm an eternal optimist." Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Mpumi Mpofu about Acsa's pre-Covid profit and future plans. 27 October 2020 7:38 PM
How to optimise cash flow and reduce interest charges Absa’s working capital management solutions help businesses successfully manage their cashflows and working capital. 26 October 2020 8:09 PM
View all Business
Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss SA The 24-year-old from Limpopo wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3-million. 24 October 2020 8:13 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs lose appeal against transfer ban This relates to the 2018 illegal transfer and registering of Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana from Madagascan club Fosa Juniors... 27 October 2020 6:50 PM
CSA independent director resigns‚ plans afoot to dissolve the entire board Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says a visit by England to play three ODIs and threeT20s in November hangs on a thread. 23 October 2020 2:52 PM
CSA gears up for congested international and domestic season CSA launched the domestic season on Thursday, with professional domestic cricket set to get underway early next month. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Father goes shopping in underwear to protest store non-essential rule Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 October 2020 8:37 AM
Australian school teaching young girls how to change a tyre, has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 October 2020 8:36 AM
Miss SA is powerful platform, has changed lives of many including mine - Shudu Shudufhadzo Musida reflects on her winning MissSA pageant and how her life has changed. 26 October 2020 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
View all World
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
World of Work – Effects of ageism in the workplace

World of Work – Effects of ageism in the workplace

27 October 2020 11:40 AM

Clement is joined by MD at Transcend Talent Management Zanele Luvuno about age discrimination in the workplace and its effects on employees.


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Health and Wellness – Breast cancer awareness

27 October 2020 12:32 PM

Clement talks to Alison Tucker, who is a breast cancer survivor about breast cancer awareness month and  her journey to overcoming  the illness.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are South Africans able to save for retirement?

27 October 2020 11:24 AM

Clement talks to Alexander Forbes’ Anne Cabot-Alletzhauser about a study done by 10X, claiming that half of South Africans are unprepared for retirement.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Johannesburg Mayor responds to allegations on governance failures

27 October 2020 11:21 AM

Clement chats to Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo and  Advocate Quinto Kuhn about a letter written by Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile, raising concerns on legislative failures in the city. DA’s Caucus Spokesperson Dalu Cele, also gives his reaction.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

27 October 2020 10:09 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FAMILY MATTERS: CHILDHOOD NEGLECT AND ABANDONMENT, THE IMPACT OF PSYCHOLOGICAL MALTREATMENT

26 October 2020 12:18 PM

Dr Eve helps us make sense of the ongoing effects of childhood trauma experiences and how it may manifest later in life as adults. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reflecting with Mmusi Maimane

26 October 2020 11:51 AM

A year after he resigned from the DA, Clement reflects with Mmusi Maimane. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID 19 focus: Regulations enforcement amidst a possibility of a second wave

26 October 2020 11:35 AM

Clement speaks to Police Minister, Bheki Cele, about the recent enforcement of COVID19 regulations. Health DG, Dr Sandile Buthulezi, then explains the possibility of a second wave of infections in different hotspots. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

26 October 2020 10:19 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relationships focus: Sex and Love addiction

23 October 2020 12:08 PM

Clement spends time speaking to people who say they are sex and love addicts. Professor Johann Lemmer then explains the psychology of the addiction. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Mboweni, use private sector as partner to oversee spending of borrowed money!'

Business Politics

Kelly Khumalo's name looms large in Senzo murder court documents - report

Local

Kaizer Chiefs lose appeal against transfer ban

Sport

Liquor traders plead with Ramaphosa to allow alcohol sales on weekends

Local

EWN Highlights

'Hard choices' as France weighs new virus clampdown

27 October 2020 8:52 PM

Trumps says will pass 'best stimulus' after US election

27 October 2020 8:48 PM

Fit for a president: The perks of being the US leader

27 October 2020 7:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA